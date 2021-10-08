Boise Contemporary Theater has been closed now for roughly 13,860 hours, according to Producing Artistic Director Benjamin Burdick, and the theater isn't taking any chances with it's premiering production of the play "I and You."
"First, we are beyond thrilled to open our doors again," said Burdick, "but it's also daunting to do it during this time with the COVID surge here in Idaho. Because of that, and to ensure the doors stay open, we are requiring proof of vaccination or a negative COVID test within 48 hours."
The play premieres Wednesday, Oct. 13 and runs until Nov. 6. "I and You" is written by Lauren Gunderson and runs about 90-100 minutes with no intermission. People can get more information and buy tickets at bct.theater.org.
BCT is a small space but has a big impact on the community. Burdick said he's had an overwhelmingly positive response about the decision to require vaccination or a negative test, and that's important because if anyone in the production catches COVID it's likely the show will be cancelled. He said that's one of the reasons they're being so careful.
Gunderson is the most produced playwright in the United States and the performance at BCT boasts two actors from out of state, Katie Willmorth, a Boise native from New York City and Keith Livingston from Philadelphia.
The play has received reviews from many publications including The New Yorker that wrote, "By the close, Gunderson has guided us toward a sublime transfiguration that encompasses ‘Leaves of Grass,’ John Coltrane, Jerry Lee Lewis, space and time, bodies and spirits, death and rebirth."
"It's a really fun, funny and beautiful play about two high school students working on a project," said Burdick. "One is sick and the other comes to visit and work on an English project together about Walt Whitman ... and that's all I can say, the story takes off in an amazing way."