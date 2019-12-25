According to climate scientists, the planet is just decades away from the most severe impacts of climate change. Vast regions of the planet will become too hot or too cold for people to live there, rising sea levels will cause massive and damaging population shifts, and basic resources like food and fresh water will become considerably more scarce. Lungs, the play by Duncan Macmillan now playing at HomeGrown Theatre’s new home in the Gem Center for the Arts, imagines a world that has already ended—a post-apocalyptic landscape where at least one couple is considering having a baby. Like Cormac McCarthy’s The Road and P.D. James’ Children of Men before it, Lungs lives by the old adage that life goes on, even after the world has ended. HomeGrown Theatre’s season closer, it first started running on Dec. 20, but catch this remarkable play about an intimate decision in an intimate setting before the world, or at least the decade, draws to a close.
8 p.m. $10-pay what you can. The Gem Center for the Arts, 2417 Bank Dr., Boise, facebook.com/hgtheatre.