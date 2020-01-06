It's a play about a couple considering having a baby at the advent of a climate apocalypse—and its run at HomeGrown Theatre has just been extended.
LUNGS, by Duncan Macmillan, opened on Dec. 20, and was slated to run through Jan. 4, but after a string of sold-out shows, HomeGrown has added additional performances on Thursday, Saturday and Sunday, Jan. 16, 18 and 19.
HomeGrown Theatre has a flexible policy on ticket prices, with $10 being the minimum, $20 being the most popular and $35 being the "at-cost" option. Get them online here. Shows begin at 8 p.m.