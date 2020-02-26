When I was approached by Boise State University Associate Professor of Theatre and Director of University Theatre and Costume Design Darrin Pufall-Purdy to be involved in an upcoming theatrical production of a play by Mae West, I was impressed that Boise State was doing an entire season of female playwrights and thrilled that one of those plays was written by my favorite movie star, Mae West. I was excited to be asked as an entertainer and actress to be involved. I also felt a twinge of sadness and bitterness at remembering my own painful experience at Boise State.
I discovered Mae West when I was about 12 years old. I was already a bullied, sheltered, lonely child growing up in rural Emmett. I stuck out like a sore thumb and too many people, both young and old, took it upon themselves to remind me of my differentness on the daily. With few close friends, I found myself running to the shelter and safety of classic Hollywood films by watching AMC. AMC ran a Mae West double feature, showing She Done Him Wrong and My Little Chickadee. The moment I saw Mae West with her hourglass figure, glowing platinum hair, upward-gazing eyes, and-all-too knowing smile, I felt an instant kinship. This sparked a lifelong love of all things Mae West. I pored over anything I could obtain about her. I asked for her films for Christmas. I did reports on her for school. The more I read and watched, the more I loved this incredible, revolutionary, feminist woman.
All too often, growing up as outcasts pushes us to the breaking point, when bullying and attacks become impossible to take. Thoughts turn to how to escape that pain permanently. Sometimes, we find a role model that seems sent by the universe to teach us how to survive. Mae West, along with a few other stars, was that beacon for me. Her rapier wit, quick comebacks, unashamed love of herself, and her mature approach to sexuality reframed the way I thought. Mae West promised a sparkling life outside of the rigidly unenlightened mores of Gem County. She taught me to be daring, showing me that strength can be feminine. She embodied self-esteem, making use of one’s assets and to never let anyone oppress you. She also taught me that if one is strong enough, things like reputations and others’ opinions don’t much matter. This invaluable wisdom came just as some of the darkest, hardest years were fixing to set in.
I survived Emmett. As I prepared to enter college, I looked forward to being in an enlightened environment. I enrolled at Boise State excited by the promise, or fantasy, that college would be full of open-minded young people seeking truth and freedom in an accepting environment. My idealism was foolish, when I discovered that the Boise State of 20 years ago, was little better than the sentence I’d served in Emmett. It wasn’t long before the whispers started. The familiar name-calling took on a different sting. The world was still the same heteronormative hierarchy of football players, machismo and bravado—a world with no place for a “girl like me.” Death threats were left on my dorm room answering machine. My room was vandalized. A group of people led by a football player next door tried to break in while I slept in order to assault me. Even some faculty members were visibly uncomfortable with me. Boise State wasn’t capable of fixing the situation for me. They weren’t yet equipped to discuss LGBTQ+ concerns, much less create a plan to make it a safe place for trans students. I decided I had to drop out in order to survive. There were wonderful people that helped all they could, but there was only so much they could do to make it safe for me. I am grateful for them to this day.
Over the following decades, my feelings about Boise State have been complicated. Some twinges of regret for leaving crop up, but more frequently I felt bitter. A lot has changed since those days. Boise State has grown and made concerted, visible efforts, and the culture on campus has been changing for the better. That is one reason I am honored to return to Boise State to star in The Drag: A Homosexual Comedy by West. Through special arrangement with The Mae Company, Robert A. Finkelstein and the Motion Picture and Television Fund, West’s 1927 play exploring sexuality, gender, relationships and gay conversion therapy will come to the stage at the Danny Peterson Theatre. Boise in 2020, rich with our own art and drag scene, seems the perfect time and place to show this groundbreaking and important work of LGBTQ-themed theater. I’m grateful and over-the-moon thrilled to be able to pay homage to Mae West through my role as the Duchess DuPont. I also hope that 127 years after her birth, a new generation of people will come to see her brilliance as a woman way ahead of her time. This journey has been healing for me and that is why I cordially invite you all to “Come up and see me sometime.”