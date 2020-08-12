Amid a tumultuous year filled with unknowns, many of Boise's arts organizations (and art lovers) have felt a pinch. But the announcement of Boise Contemporary Theater’s 2020/21 mainstage season is a bright spot that stands out from the darkness caused by COVID-19.
“We are very excited about the showings that we have coming up,” BCT Producing Artistic Director Benjamin Burdick said. “There are a lot of unknowns, but we also have some great things in store.”
The season kicks off on Wednesday, Oct. 14, with a showing of the one woman show called Ann, followed by four more opportunities to enjoy local live theater. The mainstage season ends in April 2021 with the much-anticipated world premiere of The Show on the Roof, a musical originally slated to run earlier this year.
The musical was cancelled due to concerns over COVID-19. Burdick remorsefully called this choice “one of the greatest disappointments” of the year, but said that it was the safest thing to do at the time.
While this season is shaping up to be impressive, featuring fan favorites like Sweat and All is Calm, it will be different than any other before it. Even BCT’s education program, The Academy for Contemporary Theater, is offering remote and online options in response to the pandemic.
BCT has taken precautions to protect its actors and patrons from the danger of coronavirus. It will have to pass the strict guidelines set by the Actors' Equity Association, a national labor union representing professional stage actors and stage managers, before being able to return to live theater.
“Our chances of being able to do a show in October are greater because we are doing a one-woman show,” Burdick said. “Originally, we were going to show The Christians, which would have had our largest cast to date, but we thought it would be wiser to go in another direction.”
As of now, AEA has given the green light to only two theaters in the nation, both in Massachusetts, but BCT has a plan in place to reduce danger to patrons and actors alike. Some cautionary measures include space between seatings, disinfectant and the recommendation of masks.
If the decision is made to cancel the first show of the season, patrons can have a refund, save their ticket for another show, or donate the cost of the ticket to BCT. When the professional theater company was forced to end its 2019/2020 season early, many patrons chose the latter option. Burdick said this enabled BCT to pay its employees and keep the lights on.
“We are so grateful to this community for their support during that time,” Burdick said. “It really means so much to us.”
Individual tickets for each show are available for purchase on Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2020. Season tickets are available now, but BCT members are able to choose their dates and seats until single show tickets are on sale.
Though the mainstage season begins in October, BCT has been offering the community chances to enjoy live performance through its reading series at the Idaho Botanical Garden. The last installment of the series is on Monday, Aug. 17, from 6-9pm. The past readings have sold out, much to the delight of BCT.
“I think people are craving the human connection that theater offers. It really is part of the magic of a live theater production, or any sort of performance,” Burdick said.