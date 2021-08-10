We've recently updated our online systems. If you can't login please try resetting your password. You must login with an email address. If you don't have an email associated with your account email
Ula Vamp is one of the hosts for the fashion show which features local designers and boutiques.
For fans of RuPaul's Drag Race — or really anybody who digs fashion and burlesque — this Friday the 13th has something wicked fun in store for you. It's Ula Vamps' Fierce and Fun Fashion Show, to be specific. The curtain rises at 7 p.m. at the Lounge at the End of the Universe but come early for the pre-show cocktail hour at 6.
Ula Vamp (Doris Day meets Amy Winehouse) and Enzo Benzo are the show's hosts. Celebrity judges include: The Boise Food Critic; Naithon Cook (Holistic Meditation) and Kris Cook (Emcee Monkey D.), members of the hip hop group the Freedom Renegades; and Minerva Jayne. Performing burlesque numbers are Enzo Benzo and Arabella Delioncourt.
The website bills it as a "fabulous fashion show" with local designers, photographers and entertainers — as well as a local boutique showcase. Participating boutiques include: Serendipity Boutique, Voxn Boutique and Hayes company Boutique.
Bonus: you don't have to just sit back and watch the show — you can also be a part of it. “I wanted to help create an event that not only showcases local designers, boutiques and performers but also makes fashion fun, diverse, inclusive and creative," Ula Vamp says. "We are even encouraging the audience to come dressed up in the style of their choosing for a chance to walk the runway!”
BW's own Minerva, one of the evening's celeb judges, said it's really more than just a little entertainment. For her, putting fashion forward has helped her get the past year and a half — she's looking forward to finally see what local designers have been up to.
“Fashion and especially accessorizing has helped me personally to weather this pandemic," she says. "In place of a smile, I have let my jewelry and masks, hairstyles and ornaments, smile for me. … I look forward to seeing what creativity has blossomed from this pandemic experience, and how the designers transferred that to clothing.”