Alana Love, marketing director for Ballet Idaho, put the position of the tentpole performing arts organization bluntly.
“We don’t think there’s any way to perform in a venue safely for the foreseeable future,” she said.
That’s a pickle. Asking the folks at Ballet Idaho in 2019 what they would do if they couldn’t stage their brand-spanking-new production of The Nutcracker in The Morrison Center or anywhere else would have been a conversation-ender. But since the beginning of the pandemic, impolite hypotheticals have become the new “industry disruption,” replacing the pre-pandemic navel-gazing about upended economic sectors with out-of-the-box thinking designed to keep longtime arts and cultural institutions afloat.
In March, Ballet Idaho elected to produce its latest performance, Light/Dark, for video rather than a live audience, and according to Love, that experience propelled the company to pivot to an all-digital 2020-21 season, for which it is building its own streaming platform that can accommodate season subscribers and individual ticket-holders.
“That ended up for us being a very wonderful and unexpected test run for what the digital could be like,” Love said, adding that she heard some online attendees had watched that performance three or four times at their leisure.
On the surface, the digital season presents fans of ballet with a tradeoff. Gone (probably—everything comes with the COVID Caveat) will be the big-venue vibe of the Morrison Center shows, which have been the company’s financial bread and butter for decades. Instead, subscribers will get to see produced, edited performances; interviews with dancers and choreographers; and loads and loads of archive footage.
Such new kinds of content are likely to give the smaller, more intimate shows a boost. In Movement 1 (the first of five “movements” that comprise the 2020-21 season), Danielle Rowe will present the world premiere of Carnival of the Animals, and Craig Davidson will stage an as-yet-untitled new work. Subscribers will also get “set the stage” content, which will include background material by and about Rowe and Davidson.
Ballet Idaho has likewise tweaked its annual holiday spectacle. The aforementioned Morrison Center performances have made way for the content of Movement 2, which will stream in December and include video of The Nutcracker featuring the choreography of Peter Anastos and Anne Mueller. What it will lack in tinsel it will make up in appendices, arguably the most exciting of which is a series of “fireside chats” with company dancers discussing their Nutcracker memories. Some of these performers have been a part of that show since youth.
The biggest changes to the season won’t be the live/digital divide, but the degree to which Ballet Idaho can package its shows, sweeping up their presentation with edited video, and Love said that has already begun to change how choreographers create dances using a new medium. Love said the new technological dimension will decrease the distance between the spectator and the performance (“There are tricks of the camera that can make people seem like there’s less distance between them than there is,” she said), but the overall effect is to make ballet closer, yes; but also faster, bigger and more cinematic.