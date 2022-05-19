The sunlight that is The Idaho Shakespeare Festival is back, in all its glory, for the first time since 2019. The 2022 season of the festival has a full line-up of plays that range from classic to modern — and there’s even a musical. Sara Bruner, the associate artistic director, said she thinks of it as a kind of choose-your-own-adventure, because what they have to offer is diverse, not only by way of play selection but also due to pricing and the overall experiences available.
“We’re super excited about the season and it’s a bit of an amalgamation of shows that were cancelled due to COVID,” said Bruner, “and we are so relieved to get them here in Boise. We have a really good mix of performances and actors and we have something for everyone.”
There are five plays being produced this season: “Much Ado About Nothing;” “Ain’t Misbehavin’;” “Romeo and Juliet;” “Little Shop of Horrors;” and “The 39 Steps.” Performances are listed in order and run from May 20 until Sept. 25. The festival encourages people to buy tickets in advance, as performances often sell out. Pricing varies; people can buy different season ticket packages, become members or buy individual or group tickets for single performances. Some seating is priced as low as $14 and there’s also a variety of different styles like box-seats, terraces, chairs and even hillside grass picnics.
“We’re back this summer for the first time in a few years and people will love it,” said Bruner. “We’ve expanded — but for all our fans, don’t worry, this will still be the festival you know and love. We have so many awesome artists and I encourage people to come out. You will love it once you’re there.”
“Much Ado About Nothing,” running May 20 — June 11, is directed by Charles Fee the producing artistic director. The play recently had a run in Cleveland where the Idaho Shakespeare Festival partners with another theater company Fee directs, and the reviews were fantastic.
“Ain’t Misbehavin’,” June 17 — July 9, is a Tony-winning musical directed by Gerry McIntyre, who Bruner said is known as the “mayor of Broadway.” It’s about jazz musician Thomas “Fats” Waller and includes some of his best songs like: “Ain’t Misbehavin’,” “The Joint is Jumpin’,” “Honeysuckle Rose,” and “Spreadin’ Rhythm Around.”
“Romeo and Juliet,” July 15 — 30, is directed by Bruner, who started working at the festival when she was 18 as an actress. She’s acted in the play as Juliet and other characters, and said it’s one of her favorites — and she’s excited to be at the helm.
Bruner said that “Little Shop Of Horrors,” running from August 5 — 27, “has a cult following for all the right reasons.” There’s a little bit of campy horror but mostly it’s hilarious. Bruner added that the puppets being used on stage are truly amazing.
Last, but certainly not least, is “The 39 Steps,” running September 2 — 25, a retelling of a Hitchcock film. The play has only four characters playing over 150 different characters. According to the website, the concept is, “Mix a Hitchcock masterpiece with a juicy spy novel, add a dash of Monty Python and you have ‘The 39 Steps,’ a fast-paced whodunit for everyone who loves the magic of theater! This two-time Tony and Drama Desk Award-winning treat is packed with nonstop laughs.”
Bruner said sometimes the arts and theater can get a reputation as being too expensive or hoity-toity but she said, “we take our art seriously … but we want to make it fun for everyone.”
For more information people can go to idahoshakespeare.org.