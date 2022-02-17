Above, Boise Phil director Eric Garcia. Boise Phil presents “Spirit and Grace,” concert five from their classics series on Feb. 19 at The Morrison Center in Boise and at 2 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 20, at Northwest Nazarene University's Brandt Center in Nampa.
This month Boise Phil presents “Spirit and Grace”, concert five from their classics series, which will celebrate three influential female composers, showing Feb. 19 at The Morrison Center in Boise and at 2 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 20, at Northwest Nazarene University's Brandt Center in Nampa.
Conductor Eric Garcia, mezzo-soprano Margaret Gawrysiak and the Boise Phil Master Chorale collaborated with this event to honor the artistry of several notable women.
The program includes Jessie Montgomery’s “Banner,” written to commemorate the 200th anniversary of the “Star-Spangled Banner.” Montgomery’s work explores the question: “What does a musical anthem for 21st century America sound like?” Also included is Florence Prices’s “Symphony No. 3,” which Price composed to honor African American musical and cultural heritage. And finally, The Boise Phil Master Chorale will perform Lili Boulanger’s “Psalm 130: Du fond de l'abîme”.
This concert is the work of many artists and musicians who have a passion for sharing connection and culture through the art of music.
Garcia is the music director of the Boise Phil and artistic director and conductor of the McCall Music Society SummerFest. Gawrysiak sings in a powerful mezzo-soprano and has performed extensively with roles in the Virginia Opera, Seattle Opera, and Madison Opera.
Grant Farmer is the interim music director of the Boise Phil Master Chorale, and has conducted collegiate and semi-professional choral ensembles across the country. He is also the Director of Choral Activities at The College of Idaho. The Master Chorale is an auditioned chorus of almost 100 singers that has been performing for almost 50 years, with the goal to enrich the community through music.
The concert will employ extensive safety measures, including requiring proof of vaccination with valid photo ID, or proof of a lab-confirmed negative COVID test taken within 48 hours of the event. Concerts are also limited to half capacity to allow for social distancing and masks are required regardless of vaccination status.
The event will also be filmed and made available to subscribers of Digital Stage on March 4.
“Spirit and Grace” is showing at 7:30 p.m. Saturday Feb. 19 at The Morrison Center and at 2 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 20 at NNU's Brandt Center in Nampa. Get tickets and details at boisephil.org.