Boise Contemporary Theater has postponed the opening of its 2020-21 season until spring of 2021. In an announcement made over social media on Sept. 29, Boise's black box theater said that the move was related to ongoing concerns over coronavirus.
"We were very optimistic over the past month and worked tirelessly on safety protocols that met all the requirements of many parties. Unfortunately, one of those protocols is the number of cases in the community, and we didn't quite pass the test," according to the release.
In August, BCT Producing Artistic Director Benjamin Burdick told Boise Weekly that it was the theater's ambition to open its doors in October, and that it had been working with all relevant parties to ensure that its upcoming season would be conducted safely for all involved.
"There are a lot of unknowns," he said at the time, "but we also have some great things in store."
The plan had been to pick up where BCT left off in the spring, when the pandemic hit Boise, and everything from bars and restaurants to theaters and music venues shut their doors. The season was slated to open in mid-October with a one-woman production, Ann; followed by four other shows and culminating in the spring with The Show on the Roof, a musical that was supposed to run earlier in 2020.
Those plans have been dashed, but BCT has said it would like to find a nontraditional forum for its production of Ann, and stage I & You for early spring 2021. All is Calm, a co-production between BCT and Opera Idaho, has been postponed until the 2021-22 season, as has Sweat. The Show on the Roof is still expected to run in spring of 2021.
In its release, the theater observed that by the time its doors open again, its seats will have been empty for more than a year, and that the closure and postponements have put enormous financial stress on the organization. To help ensure that its programming continues, it has opened a donations portal.
Meanwhile, BCT has said that it will reach out to ticket holders about their purchases and subscriptions "as soon as possible."