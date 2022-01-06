Before the western use of the word tattoo, the words used to describe it were painting or staining. The word tattoo comes from the Samoan/Polynesian word tatau, which means to strike and is derived from the tapping sound that comes from hand-made tattooing. These tattoos are culturally meaningful and often symbolize a person’s status, family, culture and character. People get tattoos for a variety of reasons and American tattooing style is incredibly diverse. One local artist who’s making tattoos in his own way is Vincent Enso. He specializes in mandala, sacred geometry, spirituality and pattern work in tattooing.
“To all who are considering having your temple adorned in tattoo form, I would like to be abundantly clear,” said Enso … “you have a welcomed, safe, positive, and comfortable seat within my space. You are a spark of the divine and worthy of love, and this is my promise to all of you. As long as I am this transient body within this infinite soul making tattoos, any person from any walk of life is welcome. With joy and compassion I thank you all.”
Enso currently works at Lifestyle Tattoo but people can contact him through Instagram @luminous_torma with any questions and to schedule an appointment.
Enso has been tattooing for about 13 years and from an early age was interested in drawing. As a youngster he dabbled in graffiti and eventually he ended up apprenticing for around three years under another local artist Jordan Phillips, owner of Boise Tattoo Company. Enso started as what he calls a “bare-bones traditional tattoo artist,” think old-school sailor style, but for the past four years he’s been pulled into a more spiritual concept of tattooing.
“I started doing these and putting it out there and people really replied,” said Enso. “I have more requests for this style of tattoo than any other. The main focus of my work is to be of benefit to other beings. I care about doing something meaningful whether it’s the concept of sacred geometry or something like a child’s picture or handwriting.”
Enso said the custom designs he draws are only done once, ensuring people have their own special tattoo. He sometimes incorporates reiki, a Japanese form of energy healing which can help with the pain of getting a tattoo, with partner Mica who trained for four years in Japan; people can get more information on Instagram @healingforallbeings and at healingforallbeings.info. Enso also uses an infrared heated crystal mat to create a space for “high-vibrational tattooing.” Sacred geometry style of tattooing is a kind of encompassing term and artists may describe it differently. However, all of them use geometry shapes and patterns that are often found in nature and many people believe that getting one of these tattoos in a certain place can promote healing, give balance and aid health.
A mandala is an arrangement of geometric patterns and can represent the universe and spiritual journey. They are used in Eastern religions like Buddhism, Shintoism, Jainism and Hinduism. Enso practices Buddhism and said patterns are the language of the universe.
“I view the body as a whole and create harmonious designs to flow well and complement seamlessly with the skin,” said Enso. “The nature of existence. It is my belief that we can gain a greater and deeper awareness of life and ourselves through high vibrational tattooing. From the microcosm to the macrocosm. The purpose of this work is an offering of light or an offering of devotion to illuminate this energy and vibration.”
He said the patterns draw people in or vice versa. Most of the work he does involves stippling or pointillism tattooing which involves the use of tiny dots.
“It’s very meditative and it’s not easy,” said Enso. “I’m doing next to perfect circles and lines; I always joke ‘another day another dot.’ It’s tedious but very meditative to me, I go thru mantra while I tattoo. Getting a tattoo can also be healing and give release if there’s intention. I enjoy the connection.”
Client Morgan Storey also enjoys the connection she finds when getting tattooed by Enso. She reached out to him on Instagram after seeing his work and said she never feels rushed during the process and that she respects him for his attention to detail. “It’s more than just a tattoo,” she said.
Enso currently takes new clients and says even when he gets extremely backed up, he always answers an inquiry.
“I am beyond grateful and very very thankful for all the tattooers/friends along the way that lent any advice or good words my way in those times and even into the present. Without those mentors and without all the wonderful clients I wouldn’t be able to do this at all. I am thankful to be along this path with you all.”