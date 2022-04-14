The Statue of Liberty wasn’t the only American trademark made in France. After World War II, the French government sent 49 French railroad boxcars, called the Merci Trains, filled with tens of thousands of gifts to the United States. This was a thank-you gift for the more than 700 American boxcars worth of relief goods sent by individual Americans in 1948.
Idaho’s Merci Train boxcar is at Boise’s own Old Idaho Penitentiary, and will be shown off for the “Captivating Conversations” event at 6:30 p.m. Friday, April 16. The event is free, doors open at 6 p.m. and the site closes at 8 p.m.
The event will be hosted by former Navy Signalman Steve North, who is currently serving in the American Legion, Songs of the American Legion and the Forty & Eight Society. North will provide a presentation on the Merci Boxcar, the events around its arrival to the U.S. and how it brought two nations together after World War II.
“Captivating Conversations’’ is an ongoing lecture series hosted by the Old Idaho Penitentiary. It features a variety of speakers and topics, ranging from the history of the Idaho State Penitentiary to the issues facing correctional institutions today.
The Forty & Eight Society is an organization that educates the public on the history of the Merci Boxcars, and promotes the well-being of veterans, their widows, widowers and orphans. They also take part in selected charitable endeavors, such as programs that promote child welfare and nurse training.
The boxcars arrived in the U.S. in 1949 when there were only 48 states. The 49th boxcar was shared by Washington D.C. and the territory of Hawaii. The Idaho Merci Box Car is usually located inside the Old Idaho Penitentiary State Historic Site within the Transportation Exhibit.