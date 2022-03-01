SOLDIER HOLLOW, UT — Bogus Basin Nordic Team athlete Molly Maybach (15 years) and BBNT alumnus Aurora Cramer (19) raced into the big time of international junior biathlon last week at Soldier Hollow in Utah’s Wasatch Mountains. They compete as two of 16 Americans representing Team USA in the Youth-Junior World Biathlon Championships that conclude Wednesday, March 2.
Maybach and Cramer have cross-country skied with BBNT and Cramer now trains as a post-grad skier with the Sun Valley Ski Education Foundation. She tried biathlon less than two years ago because Molly Maybach invited her out to the Blacks Creek Idaho Fish and Game shooting range in June 2020.
Maybach is the youngest female competing there. She is a North Junior High ninth grader (from Boise) going up against seasoned biathletes age 21 and younger from 28 countries. Some athletes just arrived from the Beijing Olympics and many will be future Olympians and World Cup regulars.
Last Wednesday’s opening race was a 10 kilometer individual event, with four visits to the shooting range. Competing in blizzard conditions at 12 degrees, the Boise biathletes were challenged by sticky snow, wind and target misses. Maybach finished 54th and Cramer took 47th. Swedish winner Sara Andersson is 3.5 years older than Maybach.
The duo fared better in Friday’s 6 km sprint. Maybach missed three targets in two range visits to place 47th and Cramer’s fast skiing and shooting earned her 11th place, the top American result after three individual events.
Maybach first picked up a 22-caliber rifle at a "try it" biathlon experience race during the annual West Yellowstone Thanksgiving Nordic Ski Festival. Her shooting coach is Eric Reynolds, an international biathlon veteran who retired as the Boise National Interagency Fire Center smoke jumper base manager. In 1989 he became the first Nordic and biathlon coach at Bogus Basin. Reynolds also mentored Boise’s two-time Olympian Sara Studebaker-Hall 21 years ago, when she got her first biathlon rifle as a North eighth grader.
Reynolds smiles broadly, “The thing that always happens with Molly is … I ask: How was your race? ‘That was so fun!’ she always says. You know what? You gotta compete in things all your life. You’ve got the perfect thing going on here in Nordic or biathlon, the outdoors, skiing, learning a skill. Molly Maybach is so good, perhaps because she is so joyful.”
“I’ll probably get my butt kicked,” Maybach joked in February as she prepared for the world competition. Yet she does sometimes dream about the future. “When the 2026 Olympics 2 happens in Italy, I’ll be 19. Which is very young. Not impossible … .” She adds, “I have never competed in that level in that intensity. That would be a really big race, Biathlon or Nordic. Ya, I want to take this as far as it goes.”
Maybach points to Studebaker-Hall for inspiration. Maybach also credits her parents, Jackie and Ted Maybach, with her growth and success. She talks about her dad, “He was the one who wanted to get me a rifle first. I was using the old blue rifle, the same heavy one of Eric’s that Sara Studebaker first used. Man, it is heavy, you have to hand load it about every other round.” Ted Maybach rebuilds used targets and helps at twice weekly range practices while Reynolds trains Boise youngsters in gun safety and the skills of hitting very small targets 50 meters distant while firing prone or standing.
“My parents have so much fun watching us compete, almost as much as my brother and I do when we’re racing,“ adds Molly. Maybach’s brother, Nathan, graduated from Riverstone International last May, was a standout BBNT skier and now is a freshman who cross-country skis for the University of New Hampshire.
View live internet feeds of Soldier Hollow races, 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. Wednesday at eurovisionsports.tv. Results from the Youth- Junior World Championships: biathlonworld.com.