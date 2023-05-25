“Je veux que tu m’aides à en finir.”
The moment comes 5 minutes 40 seconds into "Everything Went Fine," your absolute next must-see film. An 80-something Andre Bernheim grips daughter Emmanuele’s hand, leans in, and half-whispers, “Je veux que tu m'aides à en finir. Vous m'entendez?” Translation :”I want you to help me end it. Do you hear me ?” Emanuele drops Andre’s hand and runs from his hospital room.
Prior to this stunning scene, in the opening frames of "Everything Went Fine," director Francois Ozon’s adaptation of French writer Emmanuele Bernheim’s memoir, we see Emmanuele (Sophie Marceau) receive the type of phone call that we all dread — something has happened to your father and you need to come as soon as possible. She rushes (the kind of frantic rush where you forget to put your contact lenses in before running for the door). When she arrives at a Paris hospital, Emmanuele learns that father Andre (Andre Dusollier) is partially disabled by a considerable stroke. MRI neuro images confirm the damage … and a few days later when he regains some semblance of slurred speech, Andres says, “Je veux que tu m’aides a en finir.”
Emmanuele is aghast; and when she asks an attendant about her father’s plea, she’s told, “I know. He’s told all of the nurses. But we’re used to hearing it.”
Let me pause here a moment, because my guess is that by now, you’ve correctly surmised that "Everything Went Fine" is about end-of-life, or death-with-dignity, or medical aid-in-dying — however you want to put it. I realize that I only have about 800 words and several minutes of your time to convince you not to shy away from this film. Indeed, you may find the subject difficult to ponder and not your best idea of a Saturday night date night at the movies, but I promise you that the ensuing conversation you will have with family and friends (and believe you me, you will have that conversation) will be vital. I implore you not to miss "Everything Went Fine." As a cinematic memoir, it shines. As a drama, it’s pulse-raising. But it also achieves something extraordinary in that it transcends its own art form and burrows into a piece of your heart (perhaps your soul?) and stays, as if it was always meant to be there.
Andre has never been the easiest of fathers. Ironically, it’s his unpleasantness that adds so many more layers of credibility and, dare I say, familiarity for so many of us. To the person, everyone with whom I have talked to about "Everything Went Fine" (I first saw the film in Toronto in 2021), has told me that they, too, immediately related to Andre and/or Sophie. The tension. The hate/love. The occasional unreasonableness of otherwise reasonable people. When Emmanuele’s husband asks why Andre would make such a request from his daughter, her response is clear: “That’s why; because I’m his daughter.” She says it with resignation. She says it, as I can only assume, as a daughter could only understand a father.
I’m not spoiling anything here by telling you that assisted-dying is illegal in France and Sophie must investigate what it would take to risk possible imprisonment to smuggle her father across the border to Switzerland to fulfill his ultimate wish. To that end, the film also neatly morphs into a bit of a crime drama as Sophie, her husband and sister try to stay one step ahead of the law, let alone the hospital staff who have been tipped off of Andre’s wish and Sophie’s plot.
Death-with-dignity (or however you choose to coin it) is nowhere near being a possibility in Idaho. But the debate and yes, the reality of such a procedure, is all around us. Medical aid-in-dying is authorized in Oregon, Washington and Montana. In fact, it is legal in 10 states, plus D.C. And the needle is moving fairly regularly. Just earlier this month, Vermont became the first state to remove a residency requirement from its law on medically-assisted death. I can’t even fathom how many inquiries have flooded Vermont hospice caregivers in the past few weeks.
This film debuted more than two years ago, during the 2021 Cannes Film Festival to great acclaim (and yes, a bit of push-back from moral opponents). I’ve been perplexed that it has taken this long to find a North American distributor, but I’m certain that it will find the right U.S. audience. And I’m thrilled to report that a film of this importance has found a home in the only theater I would want to watch it in right now: The Flicks in Boise. One of the main reasons? A glass of good wine is almost required while watching.
To be clear, I am not advocating for one side or another on the death-with-dignity debate. But I am advocating for prolific storytelling, pinnacle-of-career performances and detail-rich filmmaking … from the moment that Sophie and her sister propose a toast. “L'Chaim.” Translation: “To Life.” To the final frame of this magnificent film. “Tout s’est bien passé.” Translation: “Everything went fine.”