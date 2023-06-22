My personal wish when I step into a movie theater is, “Take me somewhere. Take me where I’ve never been before.” It doesn’t have to be a fantastical place. In fact, it doesn’t have to be a place at all. Ideally, it’s an immersion into a life that, up until that moment, I hadn’t given the proper time it deserved. And more often than not, it’s non-fiction. That’s why I’m still reeling from two new explorations into the human experience.
“Idaho Babe” created quite a splash during this year’s Sun Valley Film Festival; and I’m thrilled to report that there’s a special screening of the film Saturday, June 24 at the Idaho State Archives in Boise. Now, if I tell you that the screening is free, please don’t think any less of it (something tells me that if admission were $10 some would-be attendees might put it closer to the top of their must-see list). Yes, it’s free but trust me, you’ll absolutely revel in the experience. One more important note: “Idaho Babe” is a short subject. As such, there will be a number of opportunities to see it between noon and 3 p.m.(don’t worry about arriving late) on the 24th. And the added bonus is that storyteller extraordinaire and the film’s director, Arlie Sommer, will be on hand for some Q&A.
“I first came across ‘Babe’ Hanson through the stories my grandmother would tell me,” Sommer told me. “Her story captivated me as a child because she was this strong woman character from Idaho’s backcountry — a buckaroo who was out on her own, shoeing her horses and running the Sawtooth Lodge, and I’d be asked, ‘Why not make a film?’”
Thank goodness. Using some phenomenal archival film, photos and Sommer’s genius use of stop-action animation, she has crafted a bit of cinematic poetry. And because it’s a short subject, it leaves us begging for more — a true test of accomplishment.
Opening Friday, June 30 at The Flicks is “Every Body,” another unconventional slice of American life. From director Julie Cohen, who gave us the wonderful “RBG,” now comes a revelatory exploration of the lives of intersex people. For the record, I’ve known a few people born intersex, but my true shortfall of understanding their lives is legion. So, on a very personal level, my first reaction to “Every Body” was gratitude — gratitude for the respectful insight of the intersex community. And in 2023, at this particular moment in Idaho history, where fear and/or ignorance has been the foundation of some dangerous new laws regarding other people’s bodies, this film is as compulsory as it is entertaining and heartbreaking, all at once.
About 1.7 percent of our population is intersex. About .07 percent have intersex traits so significant that they are referred for surgery — something many of them later regret. That’s 230,000 Americans. And if those numbers are higher than you thought, that’s because intersex people are often told to keep quiet about their bodies.
If you recall your high school biology class (or at least the way they have taught biology it to most Americans), you’ll remember that society generally considered that someone born with XY chromosomes meant a man and those with XX meant a woman.
“Although I was born with XY chromosomes, I was also born with a vagina; so they assigned me female at birth because they usually go based on what you’re born with,” says Alicia Weigel, one of the central figures in “Every Body.” “But another trait that was not visible on the outside was that I had internal testes. I was not born with a womb. I was not born with ovaries. I was born with testes on the inside. The protocol was to remove those testes through what they call a gonadectomy which, in my view, is a euphemistic way of saying castrating me. They removed my testes. That is castration.”
Now, at this point it’s critical for me to tell you that “Every Body” is not intended to a finger-wagging provocation. Instead, it’s informative. Sure, it may feel infuriating at times, but not in the same way our current political firestorm infuriates. No, it’s more of an anger that triggers a desire for greater knowledge. Simply put, there are too many Americans whose stories are not being told, let alone respected. And this film aims to right that wrong.
“Every Body” is, dare I say, an important film and so worthy of your time and treasure. And in the hands of Oscar nominee Cohen (who also gave the wonderful recent documentary on Julia Child) it’s another example of what a wonderful age of documentaries that we’re living in.