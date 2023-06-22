Support Local Journalism


My personal wish when I step into a movie theater is, “Take me somewhere. Take me where I’ve never been before.” It doesn’t have to be a fantastical place. In fact, it doesn’t have to be a place at all. Ideally, it’s an immersion into a life that, up until that moment, I hadn’t given the proper time it deserved. And more often than not, it’s non-fiction. That’s why I’m still reeling from two new explorations into the human experience.

“Idaho Babe” created quite a splash during this year’s Sun Valley Film Festival; and I’m thrilled to report that there’s a special screening of the film Saturday, June 24 at the Idaho State Archives in Boise. Now, if I tell you that the screening is free, please don’t think any less of it (something tells me that if admission were $10 some would-be attendees might put it closer to the top of their must-see list). Yes, it’s free but trust me, you’ll absolutely revel in the experience. One more important note: “Idaho Babe” is a short subject. As such, there will be a number of opportunities to see it between noon and 3 p.m.(don’t worry about arriving late) on the 24th. And the added bonus is that storyteller extraordinaire and the film’s director, Arlie Sommer, will be on hand for some Q&A.

