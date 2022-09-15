There are more than a few films that make you think and rethink. But there are a select number that beckon you to think, and think, and think until you recognize that this experience is so unique that you can’t wait to tell others so that you can … well, think about it together.
On my first in-person visit to Toronto and its magnificent film festival since the world turned upside down, I’m thrilled to report that a handful of the movies that I’ve attended have been extraordinary. I’ll tease you with two:
“Women Talking” grabs hold of your soul (and most likely your faith as well) and never lets go. Based on a true story, the film centers on a Mennonite colony where one of the men has been caught in the act of a severe sexual abuse. He quickly admits that all of the men in the colony have been doing the same to women and children for generations. All the men are taken into custody. And the women in the colony have only a day or two to determine one of three options: stay and do nothing, stay and fight, or leave forever. The cast includes Rooney Mara, Jessie Buckley, Frances McDormand and a brilliant performance from Claire Foy. Sadly, and coincidentally, Foy portrayed Queen Elizabeth II, whose death has indeed cast a shadow across the Commonwealth. To the person, everyone here is talking about Elizabeth the person instead of the monarchy. Elizabeth visited Toronto multiple times, and quite ironically, has been portrayed on multiple occasions in films here at TIFF. FYI, “Women Talking” opens in theaters in early December, and you know what that means, Ms. Foy? There’s someone from the Academy on line two. And don’t be surprised if “Women Talking” is a Best Picture nominee and wins, hands down, Best Ensemble at the Screen Actors Guild Awards.
Thursday night’s world premiere of “The Swimmers” was a heart-tugging success. It’s the true story of two sisters, Yusra and Sara Mardini, who fled their war-torn Syrian home. Like tens of thousands of others, they brave the Aegean Sea in an effort to get to Greece. The sisters stay in the water and even help a small raft of others survive the danger. As if that’s not enough of a story, one of the sisters goes on to compete in the 2016 and 2020 Summer Olympics as a competitive swimmer — you may recall that the Olympics have allowed refugees to compete as a unified group but under no specific nation’s banner. This one is headed to Netflix … so, all I can say about that is: don’t cancel that subscription just yet. Or if you know someone who has Netflix, it might help to invite yourself over for an evening. Bring a bottle a wine … and a box of Kleenex. You’ll be smiling through the tears as you thrill to “The Swimmers.”
There are many, many, many more TIFF films to screen, so watch this space. Until then, all I can say is: “Wish you were here.”