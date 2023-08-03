Support Local Journalism


Yes, “Oppenheimer,” the 10-out-of-10-stars movie that is everything and more than you’ve heard about, is that great. Yes, it will stir you to your very core. Yes, the apex scene of testing an atomic bomb is stunning — especially when we learned that director Christopher Nolan did not use any CGI in his film (I can’t imagine what the budget was for TNT). But the real surprise for me was yes, “Oppenheimer,” currently running at The Flicks in Boise, clocks in at 3 hours long; but it is very fast-paced, particularly in its first two hours building up to the Manhattan Project test. Frankly, we need the third hour just to catch our breath and still our pulse.

You may have heard recently that a good many major Hollywood studios have begun shifting many of their much-anticipated titles originally slated for this fall, to 2024. Sure, they’ll tell us that the writer’s strike is the main reason for their reshuffling. But I have another theory. “Oppenheimer” is going to sweep the Oscars unlike anything we’ve seen since “Titanic” took home 11 Academy Awards in 1998. In fact, I think “Oppenheimer” may pass Titanic’s high-water mark. “Oppenheimer” has something that “Titanic” didn’t — now, I know that Leo DiCaprio and Kate Winslett did a yeoman’s job aboard the ill-fated liner, but there’s at least a half dozen Oscar-worth performances in “Oppenheimer,” beginning, of course, with Cillian Murphy in the title role. But the supporting cast — oh, my. Robert Downey Jr., Matt Damon, Florence Pugh, and a wonderful Tom Conti in a few all-too-brief but scene-stealing moments as Albert Einstein. And Emily Blunt. Omigosh. Emily Blunt. You can just start etching her name on a Supporting Actress Oscar right now.

