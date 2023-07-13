Support Local Journalism


I have come to the belief — and belief is at the very heart of this week’s film — that it’s best not to “need” a miracle, and it’s a better wager to “want” one. To be sure, given our planet’s perilous present, we often beg for divine intervention of late. But that, just as often, leaves one with pockets full of disappointment. But wishing, or “wishin’” as my Irish grand da’ George Maloney would often say … ”Ah, wishin’ is the better wager. Wishin’ for a miracle gives you a keener eye for miracles that may already be all around you.”

Which brings us to “The Miracle Club” which, right up top, I adore. Now, some may say it’s a far-from-perfect film. Perhaps. But for me, its wonderfulness may be just a wee bit further down the road. And I had a lovely walk, thank you very much. Did I wish for it to be an excellent film? For sure, given its adorable cast beginning with Maggie Smith and Kathy Bates. But I can tell you that my small wish began to come true fairly early on — in fact, precisely 13 minutes, 40 seconds into the film That’s when the unlikeliest of trios — three generations of working-poor women (Smith, Bates and star-in-the-making Agnes O’Casey) warble their way through The Chiffons’ 1960s hit, “He’s So Fine.” It’s not an episode of Ireland Barely Has Talent. In fact, it’s 1967, in a tiny Dublin working class suburb, and each of the three women is fanning the flame of a private prayer for a little help from above. As strong and capable as they are, they face complex challenges — a mute child, a cancer scare, a deformed leg and (together) crushing guilt. First place in their town’s talent show is a trip to Lourdes (second prize is a slab of bacon). And the three women have their eyes and hearts set on accompanying their local parish to the French town where millions travel in hopes of receiving God’s grace. No, the women don’t win the talent show, but the film’s first miracle lands them on the bus to Lourdes. Also aboard is a fourth woman (Laura Linney) who has returned to the Irish town 40 years after fleeing to America under a cloud of scandal and personal tragedy,

