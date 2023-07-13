I have come to the belief — and belief is at the very heart of this week’s film — that it’s best not to “need” a miracle, and it’s a better wager to “want” one. To be sure, given our planet’s perilous present, we often beg for divine intervention of late. But that, just as often, leaves one with pockets full of disappointment. But wishing, or “wishin’” as my Irish grand da’ George Maloney would often say … ”Ah, wishin’ is the better wager. Wishin’ for a miracle gives you a keener eye for miracles that may already be all around you.”
Which brings us to “The Miracle Club” which, right up top, I adore. Now, some may say it’s a far-from-perfect film. Perhaps. But for me, its wonderfulness may be just a wee bit further down the road. And I had a lovely walk, thank you very much. Did I wish for it to be an excellent film? For sure, given its adorable cast beginning with Maggie Smith and Kathy Bates. But I can tell you that my small wish began to come true fairly early on — in fact, precisely 13 minutes, 40 seconds into the film That’s when the unlikeliest of trios — three generations of working-poor women (Smith, Bates and star-in-the-making Agnes O’Casey) warble their way through The Chiffons’ 1960s hit, “He’s So Fine.” It’s not an episode of Ireland Barely Has Talent. In fact, it’s 1967, in a tiny Dublin working class suburb, and each of the three women is fanning the flame of a private prayer for a little help from above. As strong and capable as they are, they face complex challenges — a mute child, a cancer scare, a deformed leg and (together) crushing guilt. First place in their town’s talent show is a trip to Lourdes (second prize is a slab of bacon). And the three women have their eyes and hearts set on accompanying their local parish to the French town where millions travel in hopes of receiving God’s grace. No, the women don’t win the talent show, but the film’s first miracle lands them on the bus to Lourdes. Also aboard is a fourth woman (Laura Linney) who has returned to the Irish town 40 years after fleeing to America under a cloud of scandal and personal tragedy,
Located in France’s Pyrenees mountain range, the Sanctuary of Our Lady of Lourdes is intimately consecrated in the traditions of Catholicism. The famous Lourdes water, flowing from the site’s grotto, is thought to have healing powers among the faithful, who believe at least 67 documented miracles have happened at the site, unexplainable by modern science. But Lourdes has a complicated status. It’s revered worldwide as a site of pilgrimage for the physically and emotionally disabled in the vein of Islam’s Mecca or Judaism’s Western Wall. But also, Lourdes is sometimes called Catholicism’s “Disneyland,” a place of false hopes and ubiquitous trinket stalls. To the characters of The Miracle Club, living in heavily Catholic mid-1960s Ireland, Lourdes would have had a special metaphorical significance, miracles or no. And the script, so well-crafted by screenwriter Jimmy Smallhorne, is rooted in an authentic milieu of faith and family, and fiercely protective of the richness of the main quartet of its lead characters.
Oscar-winner Bates and -nominee Linney are wonderful, as is Ms. Casey (who also happens to be the great-granddaughter of legendary Irish playwright Sean O’Casey). And, as you might expect, it’s another must-see performance from the grandest Dame of them all. It was nice to learn that “The Miracle Club” has been a passion project for Maggie Smith for nearly two decades and she patiently waited for the funding and production team to come together to make it all happen. The film slipped under-the-radar at this year’s Tribeca Film Festival, so kudos to Sony Pictures Classics for picking up North American distribution. My sense is that this could well be a minor Art House box office summer sensation. And I can’t wait for you to see it when it opens at The Flicks Friday, July 14.
Above all, “The Miracle Club” is a celebration of the replenishment of spirit that only friendship and community can provide. Euphorically funny and inspiring, it’s a movie about the power of human connection, one that doesn’t require divine intervention to work, but a willingness to listen, love and heal. You know … a miracle.