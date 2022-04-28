What looks deceptively easy, but actually takes a lot of effort? A good selfie.
Rachel Danner’s goal as owner of the Boise Selfie Museum, is to make selfie taking a fun and memorable experience that produces pictures you will treasure.
Boise Selfie Museum is not exactly what it sounds like — you do not go to look at selfies, but to take them. The museum currently features 10 uniquely themed “rooms” which provide a selfie-taker with fun backdrops, unique lighting and in many cases, fun props.
The range of themes is impressive — there is a comic room, a red room with a big punching bag, a green room with a swing and bananas all over the walls and more.
“And a swing is just so interactive,” Danner said. “And that’s really what I wanted, a content creation studio. But one that was fun and interactive, and was an experience. Even if you didn’t want to brand yourself on social media, you could still come and have fun and take pictures.”
Danner was inspired to create a selfie museum in Boise after seeing the Miami Selfie Museum.
“When I went to the one in Miami I was like, ‘I love this, but like I could make this me, and I can make it Boise, and I know it would thrive in Boise,’” Danner said.
She also felt it made sense to have an indoor space for picture taking in Idaho, when the weather is often changeable, and depending on outdoor conditions, a shoot can be risky.
It is meant to be a space that inspires creativity and fun, perfect for capturing memories, but also a great resource for professional content creators.
“If you’re actually legitimately having fun and you’re posting about it, people love that. I think people love other people’s happiness,” Danner said.
Danner sees the museum as an attraction, but also a one-stop-shop for content creators to batch make content for social media. She plans to provide space for creatives to edit their newly created content, and she offers special rates for organizations that might want to rent the space to shoot marketing or other content.
Danner is excited to continue pursuing new ideas for themes in the coming months and for special occasions, and to continue adding new rooms as the space is fully renovated.
“Yeah, there are definitely ghosts that take care of this place and come October we will be embracing it,” Danner said.
She believes in pouring herself into her business, to make something uniquely hers that she will be proud of.
“I knew that I could build any business, but for me, it wasn’t fulfilling to build any business,” Danner said. “I wanted a business that really spoke to me, this is gonna sound like a lot, but I wanted a business I could put all my hopes and dreams and ambitions and goals into, and for the business to be able to hold it all.”
Danner said her business can be misunderstood, because many people view selfie taking as narcissistic, but she wants to change that narrative. She believes that capturing pictures of you laughing and having fun with friends and family is important, and allows you to create memories you will cherish for a long time.
Danner lives in Nampa with her husband and 2-year-old twin daughters. She said she loves being a mom, but knew she still wanted to pursue a meaningful career, in part because she wants to show her daughters anything is possible.
“No matter who said that I was too young and I had zero experience, I still did it without them,” Danner said. “It does not matter. And so I wanted to show [my daughters] that, and I wanted them to be able to be like, ‘Hey, I can have any dream that I want.’”
Currently, all guests must make a reservation online to visit the Boise Selfie Museum, but Danner said her goal is to have regular business hours by the end of May, if not sooner.
Museum admission is $30 a person at the door, and guests can stay as long as they want to. Danner is also willing to assist guests with content for an additional $15 fee. There is a restroom for outfit changes, and you are welcome to bring your own lighting or other equipment.
The museum is located at 928 W. Main St. in Boise. Learn more or make a reservation at boiseselfiemuseum.com.