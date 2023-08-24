Support Local Journalism


Reggaeton Night, hosted by Salsa Idaho, will be back at the Knitting Factory Concert House from 9 p.m. to 2 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 26.

Salsa Idaho, a local event organizer, first introduced Reggaeton Night to Boise in 2019. For the last 15 years, Salsa Idaho has exclusively presented their events at the Knitting Factory because the event space was “welcoming to Latin focused events a long time before most venues,” according to a press release from Salsa Idaho.

