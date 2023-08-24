Reggaeton Night, hosted by Salsa Idaho, will be back at the Knitting Factory Concert House from 9 p.m. to 2 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 26.
Salsa Idaho, a local event organizer, first introduced Reggaeton Night to Boise in 2019. For the last 15 years, Salsa Idaho has exclusively presented their events at the Knitting Factory because the event space was “welcoming to Latin focused events a long time before most venues,” according to a press release from Salsa Idaho.
In 2007, Laura “Lolita,” founder of Salsa Idaho, wanted to showcase the music, dance and culture of salsa in Boise, so she asked her friend Giovanni Giron to DJ an event and they were able to host the first Idaho Salsa Congress. The event was enough of a success that the Knitting Factory general manager suggested they put on a few monthly tropical Latin events.
Currently, Salsa Idaho hosts two monthly events, the Tropical Latin Party and Reggaeton Night. Reggaeton Night features “the hottest Reggaeton music with the latest music videos on the big screen,” and DJ Giovanni still plays the event. If you aren’t already familiar, reggaeton is a genre of dance music popularized in the late ‘80s, taking inspiration from American hip-hop, Latin American and Caribbean music — you don’t need to know the latest hits to enjoy the rhythm.
For Reggaeton Night on Aug. 26, Salsa Idaho said they have something “new and special planned.” The event is 18+ and general admission is $12; balcony seating is $24. Tickets can be purchased online at ticketweb.com or at the door.