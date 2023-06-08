“You gave my high school teacher anal beads one time.”
It was a Friday in May when Mateo, the program director at 103.5 KISS FM in Boise, spotted the Treasure Valley queen in the station and asked if she’d fill some time. She, of course, said yes. And the conversation, as many involving Rocci Johnson do, turned to toys.
“How did he enjoy those beads, by the way?” Johnson shot back with a sly grin.
Mateo’s head shot back, his squealing laughter filling the small studio’s air.
“Listen,” Mateo said, trying to hold back his amusement, “this is where we stop talking on the radio.”
“He wasn’t your high school teacher at the time,” Johnson said. “I know that was long in the past.”
Mateo clicked his mouse, saved the audio and described the whole story to the guest — a tale out of a “Breaking Bad” parody.
“Well, we frequented Hannah’s a few times together,” Mateo said, referring to him and his high school teacher, “and he goes, ‘Oh, one time Rocci gave me anal beads. I got home and I didn’t want my wife to see them so I threw them on our roof.’ And they were re-doing their roof at one point and I guess (a worker) brought them down and was like, ‘Hey, we found these on your roof.’”
That is the power of Rocci Johnson.
For nearly 35 years, “The Rocci Johnson Band” has performed at the downtown Boise bar Humpin’ Hannah’s, and Johnson — now a co-owner of the bar with her husband, Dick Dufenhorst — has transformed it into the hallmark of Boise’s nightlife. Where else can you listen to “Sweet Caroline” as the lead singer dangles a vibrator over her head wearing some wild costume that she handmade?
Johnson first showed up in Boise in the winter of ‘87 and was leading a band called Rocci and the Red Hots just after the new year. It did not go well. The drummer was a drunk. The bass player hadn’t seen a stage in years. They played three shows before Dufenhorst handed them a check for the week and told them to kick rocks.
Johnson refused to quit. She hired some new bandmates, practiced for a month and came back to Dufenhorst, who built the establishment in 1978. He couldn’t believe she turned it around so fast. He let them keep playing and what would eventually become The Rocci Johnson Band nabbed the house band gig a year later.
That was three-and-a-half decades and six presidents ago and Johnson is still playing three times a week at Humpin’ Hannah’s.
The current bass player from The Rocci Johnson Band is Scot Alexander, who also performs with the group Dishwalla, famous for its 1995 hit, “Counting Blue Cars.” At more than a dozen years of service, Alexander is the most tenured member of Johnson’s current band. And for over a decade, Alexander has watched a new crop of 21-year-olds fill the place.
“I’ve played in front of 100,000 people,” Alexander said, “but here people know me as Rocci’s bass player.”
We are in a technological time period that exacerbates age gaps. A few weeks ago, at a thrift store in Southern California, I watched a young kid — probably 4 or 5 — run his hand along a landline home phone like he was trying to diagnose hieroglyphics. And this was a nice, fairly new home phone. No dust. No cords. No rotary dial.
He felt up these odd buttons on the phone. There were 12 of them. Some had numbers. One had this weird star symbol. Another had a hashtag.
“What are these for?” the kid asked.
“Um,” his mom said. “You used those to dial the phone number.”
Now think about Johnson. There are many in the Treasure Valley who graduated high school in the late ‘80s, went to Boise State and spent many nights jamming out with The Rocci Johnson Band at Humpin’ Hannah’s. Those folks had kids, who graduated high school in the TikTok age, went to Boise State, made their own Rocci Johnson memories and got their own anal beads.
She is a bonding force in the Treasure Valley. Basically everyone in this town has a Rocci Johnson story. Which means basically everyone in this town has something in common — age be damned. Sometimes, it’s an old high school teacher with a story about anal beads. Maybe it’s a mother and daughter — separated by 25 years — who both danced on stage with Johnson for their 21st birthday party.
Last Friday, a dead night by Humpin’ Hannah’s standards, had at least 100 people on the dance floor and seven or eight girls celebrating their 21st birthday.
“Oh that’s normal,” Johnson said after her show. “It’s been like that for 25 years.”
At one point late in the night, Johnson reached into her sex toy cauldron and pulled out a bright blue dildo. She spun around two times and spotted one of those birthday girls in the crowd.
The new 21-year-old grabbed Avator’s anaconda out of Johnson’s hand and raised it over her head like she just snatched a foul ball at Yankee Stadium.
Asked later how much longer she’s got left, how many more nights she wants centered around sex toys and rock ‘n roll, Johnson shot back with a laugh: “Heck, I’ll quit when Dolly does.”
• • •
At an Idaho Steelheads playoff game later in the night, Johnson doesn’t bother with the security line. She sees the big metal detectors and strolls right beside them. The security guard doesn’t care. He knows who she is. And the three cops standing just by the door? they could care even less. She walks over and gives them all hugs.
“Love you guys,” she tells them.
“See you, Rocci,” one says as she walks away.
The scene is incredible — a nightclub owner hugging three cops like they’re related.
“I help with the policeman’s ball every year,” she mentions.
We move up the line and Johnson catches a glimpse of the guy holding a scanner.
“Hey Matt,” she said as she saw his face.
“Hey Rocci,” he responded with a smile.
Of course she knows the ticket taker by name. She knows everyone.
Johnson earned that by getting involved in every cause known to man. She’s on the board of the Downtown Boise Association. She’s hosted events for the Women’s & Children’s Alliance. There is rarely a Pride event in Boise without Johnson. She puts on numerous fundraisers for our veterans. In the ‘90s, she put on an Earth Fest in Boise before anyone really cared/knew about climate change.
Heck, Johnson basically created the Steelheads Booster Club, wanting to find some way to help the new hockey players who got dropped off in Idaho with a stick and a duffle bag. She’s been one of the most integral forces in what the club has done off the ice over the past 25 years.
“She’s not afraid to ask anyone to help. She just gets everything organized and makes it happen,” Idaho Steelheads President Eric Trapp said. “She’s just one of those people who is special. (She’s) always looking for ways to give back to other people. She’s never asking for anything for her. It’s always what she can do for someone in need.”
On Christmas Eve 2022, longtime Steelheads’ Zamboni driver Paul Homola suffered a stroke. His speech and mobility became severely limited. His lone source of income vanished. And his medical bills skyrocketed. In a few days, Johnson had organized a GoFundMe page for Homola and blasted it all over the internet. As of this week, it had surpassed its $30,000 goal.
There are hundreds of similar stories over the years. As we waited in line at a coffee shop, I asked why. Plenty of people in this world want to help. Very few actually make a difference. Even fewer make an impact across seemingly every section of society.
“I’m just a doer,” she said.
She is trying to be humble. Or maybe she thinks what she’s doing isn’t all that spectacular. Michael Jackson sings about the “Man in the Mirror,” saying that famous line: “If you wanna make the world a better place, take a look at yourself then make that change.”
Rocci Johnson made that change a long, long time ago.
“When I was 5, there was a fundraiser at church and it was to raise money for little kids for Christmas who couldn’t afford it,” Johnson said. “And I’d saved up my allowance but I only had a dollar. I told my mother, ‘I only have a dollar. It’s not gonna make a difference.
“She said, ‘But if everybody would give a dollar, all the kids would have a Merry Christmas. So give your dollar and don’t worry about other people. Just give what you can.’”
• • •
The sex toys started as a favor.
It was the late ‘90s and a local business called Pure Romance was selling sex toys through rather erotic house parties.
“It was just women getting together and being able to freely talk and stuff like that,” Johnson said.
One day, they approached Johnson asking if they could promote their parties and sex toys at Humpin’ Hannah’s. In exchange, they’d give Johnson some goodies to give away.
“And that was 25 years ago,” Johnson said. “I’ve always been one — sex is not wrong. It’s part of being a human being. I’ve always been very supportive of LGBTQ causes because I just don’t — I mean, we’ve got to start evolving as human beings and start realizing this is part of our human nature.”
Johnson continues, bringing the conversation back: “So, at that point, I started giving out toys and trying to get people, especially women, more comfortable with their bodies and more comfortable with their sexuality. And then it just became a whole part of the show.”
These days, Johnson goes to the Adam and Eve warehouse every Wednesday, grabbing a big shopping cart to browse for dildos like a soccer mom grabbing milk.
The sex toys have not just become part of the show. They’re a part of Humpin’ Hannah’s. Part of Johnson. Part of her legend. Part of a great Friday night in Boise. Part of thousands of stories that folks will grow old still telling with a smile. About the night they caught a cock ring from the balcony. About the night the birthday girl took home a dildo. About the night some anal beads ended up on the roof.
As we walked around the concourse at the Steelheads game during a Friday night in May, it was as if a coronation had descended upon Johnson.
First it was two young girls, who looked so surprised that I wasn’t sure if tears were on the way. They asked for a picture and chatted about nights at Humpin’ Hannah’s. Next it was the family of a Steelheads player, who introduced their son to Johnson like she was the new girlfriend at Thanksgiving. “Rocci, I’ve heard so much about you,” he said awkwardly.
Then, it was all the random people who waltzed past her, turned around and muttered to the person next to them, “That’s Rocci.” And, eventually, it was some dude in an old school, red and black Steelheads jersey who leaned over the second-level balcony to yell, “We love you, Rocci!”
There’s a legit case that — outside of Kellen Moore, Chris Petersen or maybe Gov. Brad Little — she’s the most famous person in Boise.
Which is remarkable, considering it was just over 35 years ago that Johnson loaded her two young daughters, Jasmine and Gabrielle, in her ‘77 lime green Ford Torino and headed southwest from Montana, fleeing an abusive husband ready to kill her.
• • •
Living in the countryside just outside of Billings, Montana, Rocci Johnson grew up wanting to be Tina Turner.
She spent her summer at her grandparent’s 18-section cattle ranch, about a half hour east of where Custer had his last stand at Little Bighorn. Johnson spent many days with a guitar in hand, writing songs, a young Montana girl dreaming of becoming a rock star.
The initiative was there. An overachiever at her Catholic high school in Billings, she enrolled at nearby Rocky Mountain College at 16 to study classical music. Johnson was young, but she was smarter and wittier than everyone else — or at least she thought so.
She sought out intellect, someone who could match her in a debate — which led her to marrying her first husband, a 32-year-old Marine veteran with two tours in Vietnam on his record.
“Graduated first in his class in the nation in Special Forces. And that’s one of the reasons that I was drawn to him, because he was hugely intelligent,” Johnson said in 2017. “I (grew) up in an abusive household and then I married someone very much like my father.”
Sitting in her dressing room, Johnson does not go into detail but begins to frame the hold her father had on her life for so long.
“There was a day when I couldn’t say out loud that my dad was a convicted child molester,” she said. “And I couldn’t say it out loud because it somehow reflected on me. Then I realized that when I didn’t have the strength to do that, that not only was he still controlling my life, controlling me, but he was keeping the light from being shown in those dark spaces.”
It’s hard to listen to Johnson’s voice, to hear her describe the impact of her trauma and not think it played a part in her marriage. She sought to find a man with all the good parts of her father and found a man who was just like her father.
Despite suffering years of physical and mental abuse, she said, Johnson stayed in the marriage for 14 years, having two daughters with her first husband. To the notion that she could have just left, Johnson is clear: It wasn’t that simple.
When she stood at the altar, by the standards of the Catholic Church, she made a vow. An unbreakable vow that bonded her and her husband through eternity. How does one walk away from that? They don’t. So Johnson stayed.
Then one day, she said, her husband came home from a three-day bender. She was working as a patient representative at a medical clinic at the time and he had snatched her paycheck and bolted. There were no groceries, no nothing. Then he returned and she knew it was going to be ugly.
Johnson once went to a psychic who said that her husband “enjoyed inviting a demon into himself,” she said. “He had hazel eyes, but when he was on one of those, the inside of his eyes would turn yellow. Bright yellow.”
They were bright yellow that night. Johnson grabbed her daughters and hid in the closet.
“And that’s when it happened,” she said.
Johnson describes the moment the best she can. There was this voice, she said.
“It was literally like ‘Apocalypse Now,’ when Marlon Brando saw those little inoculated arms in a pile and something pierced his skull,” Johnson said. “It was just like that. It was literally like, ‘Listen, I know you stood before me and said you’d be married to this guy for the rest of your life, but I release you of your vows. Because these kids you’re holding in your arms did not make that vow.’”
Johnson took her daughters and left the house, spending the night at her parent’s home close by.
Soon after, she told her mom about this voice, that she was ready to leave. Her mom, a very spiritual person, said she’d meditate about it. She came back and told Johnson she needed to stay. She wasn’t sure why, she told her daughter, but Johnson had to stay.
And so Johnson stayed. Her husband, needing to find work, took her refurbished Dodge Dart and took a short-term job on the docks in Seattle. On their anniversary, he called Johnson. He could hear it in her voice.
“You want a divorce, don’t you?,” he said, according to Johnson.
“Yeah,” she responded.
“Years later,” Johnson said, “I found out because he did the 12-steps thing and he had to come to me and the girls and come clean. He said, ‘Do you want to know what happened to your car?’ … ‘When I hung up the phone with you and you said you wanted a divorce, I walked out of my job, I went to the nearest liquor store and bought as many bottles of liquor (as I could).
“‘I started to drink and was driving home to kill you and kill our daughters,’” Johnson continued, speaking in his voice. “‘Then I ran out of liquor and I pulled into a bar, got in a horrible fight, got arrested and they threw me in the clink.’ And when he was in jail, he tried to commit suicide.”
By the time he was out of jail, Johnson was already playing shows at Humpin’ Hannah’s, on her way to becoming Boise’s version of Tina Turner.
• • •
Johnson begins every morning with meditation.
“I try to bring in that good, cool, divine energy and put it down in the Earth,” she said. “It sets me up for the day so I can send it out to others.”
Johnson talks a lot about energy, about being conscious of what she’s taking in and putting out to the ether. It is at the core of everything she does. Johnson is no longer religious, but she is spiritual. And she has a real passion for putting flowers into a world that gave her garbage.
All the hugs, the charity work, the fundraisers and all of that, I ask her, is there therapy in that?
“Oh absolutely,” she said. “And, well, it’s therapy not just for myself, but for others. When I share my story — because people see me on stage and they’re like, ‘Oh my god, she’s got it all together,’ they don’t understand I’m a survivor. I wasn’t always the person with all this confidence. I had to find ways to be strong. I had to believe in myself and believe that I could make it through.”
To take that knowledge with you to Humpin’ Hannah’s is to view Johnson’s show differently. There are plenty of Hannah’s regulars who have seen it all a million times. They’ve seen Johnson give away a store full of sex toys. They’ve seen her grab the microphone and twirl as she belts out notes. They’ve heard “Summer of ‘69” and “I Love Rock and Roll” enough times to commit them to memory.
Easy to miss is the joy. It is this wave of euphoria that crescendos on the stage and blissfully washes over the audience. Over the birthday girls and one-too-many crowd. Over the dates and the pickup attempts. Over the 20-somethings who graduated but still come back and the 40-somethings who graduated but still come back.
Twenty minutes before she bursts on stage singing Shania Twain, Johnson walks out of her dressing room and stands in one of the little patches of carpet not covered by her costumes or boxes filled with dildos.
“I do this before every show,” she says.
Rocci Johnson closes her eyes. She reaches high into the sky to pull the divine energy out of the world and into herself. Her hands drop below her waist. She pushes that universal energy to the ground, planting it in the Earth to grow. Then she pulls our planet’s divine energy up. Her hands come to her heart. Then they explode in front of her — and Rocci Johnson sends her energy to others.