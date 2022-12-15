Support Local Journalism


By the time we reach the end of our interview, comedian Eddie Ift feels like a close friend, like the kind you text silly memes because you know they’re the only one to appreciate it. Prior to him explaining the concept of a “chairlift rollback” and inciting me to watch a horrific video of said concept while we were on the phone, Eddie gave me a glimpse into his career, one that has evolved into a multi-hyphen job of comedian, producer, writer, director, and podcaster. Putting on a comedy show is a job that requires wearing many hats, something Ift has perfected in his 27 years of doing comedy which has included appearances on Comedy Central, the Joe Rogan show, Showtime, Chelsea Lately, and Last Comic Standing. The Sun Valley favorite (Ift has been performing there for years) will be doing two New Year’s Eve shows at the Argyros Theater in Ketchum, one at 4 p.m. and one at 8 p.m. What better way to ring in the new year than to be reminded of all the crappy, funny stuff that happened in the last one?

Like so many conversations about Sun Valley, ours kept coming back to skiing. It’s one of, if not the, main draw to the area and like anyone who’s visited as many times as Ift says he has, you’re bound to ski. Surprisingly, Ift was a ski patroller back in the day; he recalled to me his second day on the job when a kid’s backpack got stuck and he was hanging from the chairlift, just going round and round. When they eventually stopped the lift, Ift was tasked to stand on the seat of a snowmobile to hold the kids boots to stabilize him while they worked on getting him down. Chairlift incidents featured prominently in our conversation as well; in addition to the aforementioned “chairlift rollback,” Ift cites the Peak 2 Peak Gondola at Whistler and the potential of getting trapped between the lift’s notoriously sparse towers as one of his greatest fears. “I’ve parachuted, bungee jumped, swam with great white sharks in Africa—the Gondola on Whistler is terrifying.”

