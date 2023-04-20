This is the tale of a cat who was once a renowned bartender, the toast of the town, who lost his crown. He is gone but not forgotten.
In the 2022 Best of Boise, John Barleycorn, listed as a bartender at Whiskey Bar, was named BoB’s Bartender of the year. It ended up being a spoof — the bar’s “John Barleycorn” was the bar cat and never poured a single drink. Whiskey Bar’s manager, Chris Bailey, apologized and the crown was rightfully handed over to Press and Pony’s Erik Schweitzer. As an “I’m really sorry” gesture, Bailey even screenprinted a box of T-shirts so Boise Weekly could take the spoof and turn it into a feature, honoring #bwjohnbarleycorn bartenders in the community. Things went back to normal and John Barleycorn the cat held reign at Whiskey Bar … until, that is, BW received an email announcing his sudden death of heart failure at the cat-young age of 4½.
“A shining feline light has gone out,” Bailey said. “John Barleycorn, the house bar cat at Whiskey Bar in Boise, who may not have lived out nine lives but certainly lived one both famously and infamously, passed away.”
Bailey and the crew at Whiskey Bar were devastated — and also wanted to let the community know what a unique cat JB was and that his notoriety was far and wide.
“What a popular cat,” said Bailey. “When all the shenanigans went down during the Best of Boise (about) John Barleycorn, Makers Mark Whisky reached out to us about a private select single whiskey barrel and approved naming it after John Barleycorn,” Bailey said. “They bottled it and named the barrel ‘John Barleycorn Omibulous by Nature’ in celebration of what he had briefly achieved.” Bailey said the product was sent to Idaho from Loretto, Kentucky, where Makers Mark is distilled, and 258 of the limited bottles were distributed around the state. “Whiskey Bar still has a handful of these bottles available to taste on their shelves,” Bailey said.
The cat John Barleycorn passed away just days before the WB’s annual New Year’s Eve party held on Jan. 15. “The entire bar did a toast in remembrance and celebration of John Barleycorn,” said Bailey. “We had custom shirts made for him for the event. … Sadly, his nine lives were taken before his time.”
Bailey, who is also one of JB’s humans, wrote the following story — now more of a eulogy — prior to the cat’s demise.
The Saga of John BarleycornHow a whiskey-influencing, cocktail-mixing feline won the hearts of Boise.
A Bengal cat named John Barleycorn has made quite the impression on the Treasure Valley over the last few months. Mixing up Boise’s cocktail scene, this leopard spotted mouser is the cat’s meow of downtown Boise’s iconic Whiskey Bar. After this furry feline found local acclaim on media platforms with inspiring images alongside craft cocktails and exceptional whiskeys, he thought why not me? How can I, John Barleycorn, express my ombibulous nature and be recognized in Boise’s local bar scene? With dreams of being a bellwether driven individual, Barleycorn decided to run in Best of Boise’s annual critically acclaimed and community voted competition. With help from his colleagues, Barleycorn and his team put together the necessary implications to help him get recognition for his desired accolades. After diligently portraying his vision to those around the valley, Barleycorn was able to win the hearts and votes of those who thrive in Boise’s cocktail scene. This fella certainly has not just the nose for a good whiskey, but also the paws for mixing things up and keeping smiles on the faces of his patrons.
Barleycorn couldn’t be more exhilarated for the accomplishments of his counterparts. Bar Master extraordinaire Erik Schweitzer with his crafty cocktail fire blowing ninja moves along with soda vodka shaking, beer bottle opening phenom, Katie Rau. Barleycorn is happy to have once shared the podium with these two intoxicatingly driven individuals.
John Barleycorn may only be here for a short time, but he’s here for a good time.
Ombibulous: One who enjoys beverages/ alcoholic beverages of all sorts. H. L. Mencken is the journalist who created the term. — Urban Dictionary