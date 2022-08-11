Filmmaker David Lynch’s more famous movies include Blue Velvet, Mulholland Drive, and Dune, though the latter was a bit of a flop. TV audiences know him best as the creator of Twin Peaks.
Lynch was born in Missoula but spent several years in Boise when his dad was working for the US Department of Agriculture as a researcher in the 1950s. He attended both Monroe Elementary and South Junior High.
In Boise Lynch was notorious for his bombs. Not the box office kind. He’s quoted on the City of Absurdity website as saying, “We blew up a swimming pool. I was arrested. These bombs we were making were pipe bombs… We threw it in the pool so that the shrapnel would hit the side. We threw it in around ten o'clock Saturday morning, and the smoke came up shaped like the pool. This thing rose up just instantly shaped like the pool. …it shook windows supposedly for five blocks. It was a big bomb."
I did a little search for that incident in local papers with no success. I did find Lynch attending a swimming birthday party for a classmate, on the ski lift at Bogus, playing a brass instrument in a summer music program at South Junior High, elected as seventh-grade president at South, on a dance committee, in a play, and earning a merit badge. So, clearly on the road to fame.