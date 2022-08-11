62793cd665a3c.image.jpg

Filmmaker David Lynch’s more famous movies include Blue Velvet, Mulholland Drive, and Dune, though the latter was a bit of a flop. TV audiences know him best as the creator of Twin Peaks.

Lynch was born in Missoula but spent several years in Boise when his dad was working for the US Department of Agriculture as a researcher in the 1950s. He attended both Monroe Elementary and South Junior High.

