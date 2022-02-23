Richard Young has always been an artist.
Young is a local visual artist, who specializes in painting and mixed media art. He grew up in Detroit, Michigan, where his father was a graphic designer for Ford Motor Company. In a statement about his most recent exhibition, called “A Delicate Balance”, displayed at Boise State’s Blue Gallery from Jan. 18 to March 30, 2022, Young thanks his father for inspiring him as an artist, as a child and throughout his life.
Young’s current exhibition is made up of 45 works, both paintings and mixed media. He used photos he took himself, ink, collage, about 150 vintage metal printer plates, and numerous “found objects” to create complex, three-dimensional works.
“They’re puzzles in many ways,” Young said. “In a lot of ways it’s about the puzzle pieces that hold us together and make us who we are. And how complicated those puzzle pieces are and how sometimes they don't fit together or sometimes things happen that sort of affect the structure.”
Young created this exhibition, and much of his work in recent years, as an outlet through which he processed and reflected on his life.
“A lot of the work that I've done in the past couple of years has been more autobiographical, even though it's in more of a metaphoric language,” Young said. “One of the things that influenced that was the passing of my wife.”
Young and his wife, Cheryl Shurtleff, who was also an artist, both taught in the art department at Boise State University for many years.
He taught fine art, and served as art department chair in his time at Boise State. He was drawn to teaching because he discovered that in teaching, he also continued to learn about himself.
“I think that the type of education that you receive and that sort of nurturing of creativity is really important for everyone,” Young said.
Young has spent his career providing broader education and access to arts in Boise. He was a commissioner with the City of Boise Dept. of Arts and History, and was on the board at the Boise Art Museum, and his goal was always to advocate for artists.
“I've worked with a lot of people in the community, and there's some amazing people here that really continue to create a great environment for artists,” Young said.
He believes that art provides a powerful voice for those who want to address societal issues, and personal ones. He is excited to see Boise continue to grow in the opportunities and variety that it offers for artists, students, and the greater community.
“What I've always loved about Boise in particular is that it's a place to really make things happen,” Young said.
After completing his latest set of works, Young will take a break. Over the next few months he will slowly start to craft his next exhibition.