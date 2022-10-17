Support Local Journalism


You walk in, find your seat and turn your gaze to the theater stage. It’s stark. There is what looks like a chair from a hospital room, center stage under a soft spotlight; over in the darkened corner, a hospital bed.

The backdrop is a screen with this quote by Rumi: “This being human is a guest house. Every morning a new arrival. A joy, a depression, a meanness, some momentary awareness comes as an unexpected visitor. Welcome and entertain them all! Even if they’re a crowd of sorrows, who violently sweep your house empty of its furniture, still, treat each guest honorably. He may be clearing you out for some new delight. The dark thought, the shame, the malice, meet them at the door laughing, and invite them in. Be grateful for whoever comes, because each has been sent as a guide from beyond.”

