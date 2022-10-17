You walk in, find your seat and turn your gaze to the theater stage. It’s stark. There is what looks like a chair from a hospital room, center stage under a soft spotlight; over in the darkened corner, a hospital bed.
The backdrop is a screen with this quote by Rumi: “This being human is a guest house. Every morning a new arrival. A joy, a depression, a meanness, some momentary awareness comes as an unexpected visitor. Welcome and entertain them all! Even if they’re a crowd of sorrows, who violently sweep your house empty of its furniture, still, treat each guest honorably. He may be clearing you out for some new delight. The dark thought, the shame, the malice, meet them at the door laughing, and invite them in. Be grateful for whoever comes, because each has been sent as a guide from beyond.”
What comes next is a ferocious and courageous confrontation, a battle for life; spirit challenged but unbowed — again and again and again. Jodeen Revere takes command of the stage as if she owned the place, spits out her story to the audience, every word an affront, an assault, as was the cancer that invaded her body. She makes the audience feel her pain, her disbelief when the cancer is conquered but not vanquished. And you are right there with her. Because it happens all the time, doesn’t it? To your friends. Your loved ones. … To you.
Revere metaphorically takes all of her clothes off and lets us experience what she experienced. Because that’s what living and life is all about. Sharing the human experience.
“The Persistent Guest” directed by Benjamin Burdick and written and performed by Revere, is a one-woman show — but it doesn’t feel like it. Revere brings in other characters, other voices. Projections of images, and original art and poetry dance behind her. The story, without giving too much away, is about living with and through three breast cancer diagnoses — and coming out on the other side. In Revere’s deft hands, she faces it all unflinchingly and with wit, delivering nearly equal parts humor and pathos throughout all 80 minutes (no intermission) of the play: “F- you, cancer.”
This is Revere’s own story of one of the most challenging times in her life. She first performed it as a reading at Ming Studio’s 7 O’clock Series. She takes us with her on a journey “of unexpected observations about her three separate rounds of treatment for breast cancer,” says the description on BCT’s website.
Powerful and moving, we sit and watch, enthralled, as Revere is hit with the worst, time and time again, only to be resurrected like a phoenix, rising and soaring ever higher. It is a don’t-miss tour de force.
A world premiere, “The Persistent Guest” is also the opening of BCT’s 25th season. Shows are Wednesdays through Saturdays now until Oct. 29. Wednesday and Thursday performances start at 7 p.m.; Fridays at 8; Saturdays at 2 and 8 p.m.
