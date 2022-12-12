Support Local Journalism


Forget about anything you may have thought about anything. Buffie Main and Jodi Eichelberger's "Cabaret" production is so lit, on fire, amazing, splendiferous that these words don't even come close to describing how good it is. A tour de force. Feat of magnificence. Whatever. This is a true experience from the moment when you pick up the phone to get your way in to the resounding applause and standing ovation that of course happens at the end. If you don't do anything else this holiday season, make sure you make reservations to see "Cabaret" at the Visual Arts Collective.

In case you're not familiar with the storyline, briefly: It is early 1930s Berlin. A young American chanteuse works at the Kit Kat Club, a decadent dive featuring music, dancing and more. Political turbulence (the Nazis are coming!) bubbles at the club's frayed edges and ultimately roils everyone's lives. 

