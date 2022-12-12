Forget about anything you may have thought about anything. Buffie Main and Jodi Eichelberger's "Cabaret" production is so lit, on fire, amazing, splendiferous that these words don't even come close to describing how good it is. A tour de force. Feat of magnificence. Whatever. This is a true experience from the moment when you pick up the phone to get your way in to the resounding applause and standing ovation that of course happens at the end. If you don't do anything else this holiday season, make sure you make reservations to see "Cabaret" at the Visual Arts Collective.
In case you're not familiar with the storyline, briefly: It is early 1930s Berlin. A young American chanteuse works at the Kit Kat Club, a decadent dive featuring music, dancing and more. Political turbulence (the Nazis are coming!) bubbles at the club's frayed edges and ultimately roils everyone's lives.
It's the total package. The costumes. The choreography. The songs. You think the chair dance from the 1972 musical was something? Wait 'til you see how this production takes it to an entirely new level.
The cast is superb. Finding local performers with the talent to fill such big Broadway-esque shoes was a daunting task, said "Cabaret" Co-director and artistic director at Alley Rep, Buffie Main. After deciding to put up the legendary show, "I had one of these surreal moments," said Main. "'God, I hope we have a Sally Bowles.'" Bowles, played by Liza Minnelli in the 1992 movie, is the lead character and belts out show tune after show tune that rings in the rafters. A hard act to follow. Then, newcomer to the Valley, Jaclyn Gonzales Stapp, who has performed on the stage nationally and internationally, is currently with Opera Idaho and teaches voice at Boise State University, blew everyone away. "Jaclyn walked in the door and … it was just amazing," said Main.
In addition to Stapp, who does indeed nail every number she imbues, another cast member, Alaggio Laurino, also does some heavy lifting here. Laurino plays the Emcee at the Kit Kat Club and really, really, really is the glue that holds the entire experience together. For one thing, this "Cabaret" is not the one you may recall from Bob Fosse's film version that happens mostly in the Kit Kat Club and from where all of that version's songs but one emanate. Through the magic of theater and a couple of wing stages, Alley Rep's audience is introduced to several very telling side stories that inform the musical on the whole. And Laurino, in a spectacularly breathtaking performance, sings and dances us through, introducing us to each and every vignette, owning the stage in his own renditions, and all the while whisking us away to the decadence and the alarming political stew bubbling up in 1930s Berlin.
Jodi Eichelberger, who is co-director of the play and does double duty as the scene-stealing character Herr Schultz, comments in the director's note that one reason he decided to give a nod to putting this musical up, which was originally produced more than 50 years ago, is because it is, sadly, a reflection of our current state of affairs, therefore resurrecting its germaneness. "Coming to a 'yes' was partly due to current events creating new relevance — the feeling of our country slipping into something dangerous, rights of women being taken away, the rise of antisemitism and homophobia." Main said it's "a show that connects us to what's happening in this world; it's so haunting and so relevant."
The entire cast is excellent here. Jovani Zambrano, who plays Clifford Bradshaw — Brian Roberts in the movie version — exudes the charm and charisma necessary for this essential role, but I still found myself wanting a bit more as Sally's queer love interest. (This may be entirely on a personal note as I had a big crush on Michael York's Brian.) Zambrano does have a helluva fight scene. Also noteworthy: Liberty Leeds Klautsch, who plays Fraulein Schneider, Herr Schultz's love interest.
The dancing — which is Fosse inspired — is phenomenally incredible. I was mesmerized by the choreography spotlessly executed by the entire Kit Kat Club dancers. A solid standing ovation goes to Choreographer Lisa Lechner, also LuLu, and her dancers alone: Frida Nightz as Rosie; Lessi duJour as Helga; Whitney Lion as Victor; Dugan Jackman as Hans; and Spencer Kohler as Bobby.
And I have to give a huge shoutout to Costume Designer Wendy Fox for painstakingly costuming the cast in sumptuously seedy and simultaneously sexy garb that matches not only the decadence of the times but also its tawdriness.
Another salute goes to Music Director Dr. John Hamilton for his Kit Kat Club ensemble who, note for note, pull us into each musical number and bridge us onto the next — Chad Spears, pianist; Andrew Pearson, drums; and Rhiannon Terry on clarinet. I especially enjoyed Terry for providing the period, seducing vibe of that unique wind instrument.
If you're familiar with the movie, you'll notice that in addition to all your favorites, there are several extra musical numbers in this, the play edition. Don't worry, they are a great plus.
(I have only one nit and it is so minor as to not be worth mentioning except to say that Sound Board Operator Blake Green was on it immediately — he swooped in and took care of the technical difficulty right away. I attended the production on opening night and the one and only teeny tiny hiccup was during Laurino's very first number, "Willkommen," when, for a few short seconds, the mic was at low volume. I'm positive this was a one-time occurrence and am only including it because, well, a credible review really has to have at least one critical note in order to be taken seriously. I admit 99% of this review is gushy. Each and every gush is well deserved.)
I don't want to say too much more about "Cabaret" because it is my wish that each and every one of you will go to see it in person. Suffice to say, from the moment you pick up the circa '30s speakeasy rotary phone that will grant your entrance, you are in for a treat from start to finish. The Kit Kat Club replaces the entire Visual Arts Collective as you may know it. And, for a few hours, you will be transported back to a different place and time. What more could you ask of a production?
Dazzling. One of those experiences, yes, using that word again, that washes over you in a way that changes your elemental being, that captivates your soul. Wow wow wow.
"Cabaret" runs through Dec. 31. On closing night there will be a special New Year's Eve Party. Now, that sounds like a perfect way to "leave your troubles behind."