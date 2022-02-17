Review: Ballet Idaho’s ‘The Stories We Tell’

When we engage with art in a spirit of curiosity and wonder, art gives back joy and connection; Ballet Idaho’s latest show cultivated both for me.
“The Stories We Tell” was a collection of four separate works, each unique, and vividly realized by every element of the production and every effort of the dancers.
The show opened with the stylistically traditional “Serenade” by George Balanchine; each movement was graceful, executed with exquisite precision. Next, was an excerpt from Lar Lubovitch’s “Concerto 622.” It was a dreamy, intimate duet. Third was “Off Screen” by Alejandro Cerrudo, full of laughter and romance and story, in homage to classic cinema. And closing was an ethereal and otherworldly performance of Craig Davidson’s “Ghost (Light)” that may have genuinely lifted my soul from my body for a few moments.
Afterwards, I am left pondering, how, like any art form, ballet is best met with an open mind. Setting aside our ideas of what it should look like, or even how it should make us feel, will guarantee a more interesting and vivid experience as we let ourselves discover what it actually is.
My advice: allow the individual dancers, with their formidable skill and strength, to amaze you. But also remind yourself to soak in the majesty of what they are all working together to create on stage. They are not simply dancing, they are translating human feeling into a lived, shared experience with every member of the production and audience. It is all at once, cathartic, inviting and intensely vulnerable. It is a gift, and our community is richer for it.
While I cannot implore you to see “The Stories We Tell” yourself since it’s weekend has come and gone, I can encourage you not to miss out on the rest of Ballet Idaho’s season. See Ballet Idaho’s “Anthology” showing March 24-27, which will showcase contemporary ballet, with several world premiers. And then see “Beauty and The Beast with Peter and The Wolf,” showing May 6-8, to experience a ballet fairytale in all of its magic, whimsy, and romance.