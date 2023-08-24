Support Local Journalism


“The cover spooked me when I saw it ... he was drawing from his grave,” said Erin Logan, referencing a Boise Weekly cover published earlier this year.

Logan is organizing “a retrospect and art sale” in honor of Martin Wilke, who passed away March 6, 2022. Her comment was in reference to a BW cover featuring Martin Wilke’s “Year of the Rabbit,” published Jan. 19, 2023. The original “Year of the Rabbit” artwork will be framed and available to bid on at the 2023 Boise Weekly cover art auction coming up on Thursday, Oct. 19.

