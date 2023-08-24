“The cover spooked me when I saw it ... he was drawing from his grave,” said Erin Logan, referencing a Boise Weekly cover published earlier this year.
Logan is organizing “a retrospect and art sale” in honor of Martin Wilke, who passed away March 6, 2022. Her comment was in reference to a BW cover featuring Martin Wilke’s “Year of the Rabbit,” published Jan. 19, 2023. The original “Year of the Rabbit” artwork will be framed and available to bid on at the 2023 Boise Weekly cover art auction coming up on Thursday, Oct. 19.
For the last decade, Martin Wilke’s artwork has annually graced covers of Boise Weekly in celebration of the Chinese New Years. Boise Weekly purchased a dozen of the ink and pen drawings that will run through 2025, each created for Chinese zodiac images. The next two will be for the Year of the Dragon and the Year of the Snake.
Born in Columbus, Nebraska in 1945, Martin Wilke moved to Boise in the late ‘70s where he became well-known in the local art scene. Throughout his career, his artwork was exhibited in a number of galleries throughout the west and midwest. His specialty was pen and ink drawings and he refused to use any electronic means to create his art, writing on his website: “I insist on doing it the old way, I don’t use computers. Call me a dinosaur, I’ll plead guilty.”
The Martin Wilke retrospect and art sale, hosted by the Boise Unitarian Universalist Fellowship at 6200 N. Garrett St., takes place from 2 to 5 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 26. Martin Wilke’s wife of 20+ years, Carol Wilke, donated many of his remaining pieces for the event to the fellowship, where they both have been members since the 1990s. Fifty of Martin Wilke’s drawings will be on display, with 30 available to purchase. All proceeds from the event will go towards Boise Unitarian Universalist Fellowship’s Carbon Neutral Project.
Tickets to the event are $5 for adults and kids get in for free. All adult tickets include one entry into a raffle to win Martin Wilke’s “Buffalo,” a 19.75-inch x 23.5-inch pen and ink drawing; guests can purchase additional tickets for more entries. You do not have to be present at the time of the drawing to win. Tickets can be purchased at the event or online at secure.myvanco.com/L-YVYT/campaign/C-14904.