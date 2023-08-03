...RED FLAG WARNING FOR SCATTERED LIGHTNING FOR SOUTHERN
HIGHLANDS, OWYHEE MOUNTAINS, AND WESTERN TWIN FALLS BLM...
A Red Flag Warning remains in effect from Thursday afternoon
through Friday evening for all but the NF districts, again due to
scattered thunderstorms. This replaces the Fire Weather Watch that
had previously been issued.
...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM MDT /1 PM PDT/
THURSDAY TO 11 PM MDT /10 PM PDT/ FRIDAY FOR LIGHTNING FOR
NORTHERN BOISE BLM...TREASURE VALLEY BLM...BURNS BLM...VALE BLM
AND BAKER VALLEY...WHICH ARE FIRE WEATHER ZONES 400...420...636...
637 AND 646...
* THUNDERSTORMS...Scattered.
* OUTFLOW WINDS...Gusts to 50 mph.
Above, an image from the past, when there was a trolley line from Boise to Caldwell.
One of the fastest growing cities in the U.S., and the capital of Idaho, Boise has a history that includes pioneers, gold rushes, native tribes, war and its immersion as a modern metropolis.
After moving from the UK to Idaho just over three years ago, I have spent the entirety of my time living in the Boise metropolitan area. By no means do I view myself as a local; however, after such an extended period, I had confidence in my knowledge of the local area. Yet after completing Boise Trolley Tours, that confidence quickly faded.
Covering almost the entirety of the downtown area and East End, Boise’s Trolley Tours allow you to visit the city’s iconic landmarks. I was fortunate enough to take the journey on a picturesque summer’s day, allowing me to clearly see the beautiful visuals Boise has to offer, while simultaneously learning the fascinating history of the city’s roots.
Back to the FutureWhile I was aboard the trolley, I felt like I was riding aboard a very literal piece of history. As of now, humans have yet to discover a way to travel back in time, but traveling in such a historic vehicle almost provided me with a time machine-like experience. Having played important roles in the west coasts’ development, the trolley is instantly recognizable and added an immersive element to the tour.
This feeling continued throughout the entirety of my experience, and this was further enhanced by the tour crossing over to the old trolley lines that came to prominence in the late 1800s and connected Boise to Caldwell. Throughout the journey, locals warmly welcomed us along the route with cheers, waves and the occasional horn honk (a startling experience at first), which is a testament to the special place these vehicles have in the hearts of the city’s residents.
Rediscovering BoiseFor most locals, and maybe even some visitors, a lot of the sites that the tour visits will be all too familiar. From the capitol building to the Basque district, many of Boise’s landmarks are on show. However, these old favorites took on a new meaning once the tour guide began explaining their histories. For example, learning about the building that preceded city hall and its relationship with the world’s oldest profession made me look at the area in a completely different light, and I was able to clearly visualize just how the street may have looked all those years ago.
Into the Wilds
While the vast majority of my trolley journey was spent in and around the downtown area, there was a moment where the tree line of the East End cleared away and the vast openness of the desert took center stage. This swift transition from urban to desolate landscape gave me a new perspective on Boise’s geography. As the trolley neared the end of its journey and we reached the Old Idaho State Penitentiary, the stories of former inmates (most of whom did not sound like friend material) quickly reminded me of Boise’s wild western roots.
In fact, Boise’s history is heavily rooted in the wild and wacky, even its discovery and subsequent naming by the Bonneville expedition, who apparently exclaimed “les bois, les bois!” after stumbling upon the Boise River, which loosely translates to “the trees, trees!” — certainly not your standard naming process.
Story Time
Boise’s Trolley Tours offer an extraordinary opportunity to unravel the intricate tapestry of the city’s history and culture. From its humble beginnings as a pioneer settlement to its vibrant modern-day persona, Boise’s rich heritage was brought to life using centuries of information gathered by the Idaho State Archives all while aboard an authentic trolley. Whether you’re a history buff, nature enthusiast or simply a curious traveler, this tour could provide an unforgettable experience.
On a personal level, I was left with a deeper appreciation for the citiy’s various tales: from Al Capone’s ventures into a red-light district to Vogue Magazine’s effect on the housing market, there are so many fun facts and stories that I had been completely oblivious to prior to the tour. As the tour came to an end, I was left with a deeper appreciation of Boise’s past — and a sense of optimism for its present and future.