Have you ever been driving around Boise and noticed a bright blue vintage Volkswagen bus that looks a bit like a postcard? Well, that’s Georgie Girl and she’s owned by Michelle Moreau Keener, tour manager for Feelin’ Groovy Tours.

Keener, who is a certified international tour manager, started her business in Sandpoint in 2019 but was halted due to the pandemic and ended up relocating to the Treasure Valley to be closer to family. In April 2022, Keener reopened her tours in Boise, offering a variety of touring options to guests.

