Have you ever been driving around Boise and noticed a bright blue vintage Volkswagen bus that looks a bit like a postcard? Well, that’s Georgie Girl and she’s owned by Michelle Moreau Keener, tour manager for Feelin’ Groovy Tours.
Keener, who is a certified international tour manager, started her business in Sandpoint in 2019 but was halted due to the pandemic and ended up relocating to the Treasure Valley to be closer to family. In April 2022, Keener reopened her tours in Boise, offering a variety of touring options to guests.
Recently, I had the opportunity to go on one of Keener’s tours and I can say with confidence that even lifelong Boise residents, such as myself, will learn at least a thing or two about the city that they didn’t already know.
“I think I could do two full days of a tour,” Keener said. “There’s just so much history here that we drive by everyday.”
The tour I attended was the “So Happy Together! Tour,” named after a Turtles song popular in the ‘60s. Focusing on the history and culture of Boise and Garden City, this tour takes guests around the city to learn about “the old, the new, the quirky, the meaningful and the macabre,” according to the Feelin’ Groovy website.
Other tours include the “Red Chair Lavender Farm Tour,” the “Hooked on a Feelin’ Urban Wine Tour” and the “Feelin’ Brewsy Brew Tour.” Keener is also in the process of curating what she’s calling the “Saints and Sinners Tour.”
My tour started in a parking lot near the Riverside Hotel where I met up with Keener and Georgie Girl — Georgie Girl is a 1976 VW bus which Keener has had beautifully restored and outfitted specifically for touring. The bus is completely authentic to the time — yes, that means no air conditioning or automatic windows. (Keener told one story about a teen on her tour who had no clue how to get the window open.)
The bus fits anywhere from two to seven guests per tour and includes a speaker system so you won’t miss one of Keener’s fun facts — I sat in the back row and never missed a thing.
Tours are only offered during the spring and summer — for my tour the weather was quite brisk considering it was mid-June, but I came prepared with a sweatshirt and our outdoor stops were always brief so it wasn’t too bad. Our group did collectively decide that, unfortunately, it was too cold for us to open up the van’s touring sun roof which I would’ve loved to see open, but at least we stayed warm.
Some of the stops on our tour included the Greenbelt, the Morris Hill Cemetery, Ann Morrison park, the Boise Train Depot and the Anne Frank Human Rights Memorial. Most of these places are ones I’d been to before but Keener was full of stories to tell about them that I had never heard.
For instance, Keener told us the story of Idaho’s skydiving beavers which, at first, sounded made up — in the 1940s, however, the Idaho Fish and Game department really did relocate more than 70 of Idaho’s beavers by dropping them out of airplanes.
We also made a stop at Push and Pour, a locally owned coffee shop in downtown Boise, where we all grabbed a complimentary beverage of our choice. Personally, I chose to get a brown sugar latte which was delicious, but Keener recommends the huckleberry iced tea.
“Part of my goal is showing people that they can be a tourist in their own city,” Keener said.
Keener’s passion and excitement about the history of Boise were almost infectious. It was clear that a lot of thought and research went into curating the tour — we were taught about Garden City’s gambling history, river surfing on the Boise river, the Boise Public Library’s exclamation point and more.
Depending on which tour you choose, they can last anywhere from three to five and a half hours and prices range from $69 to $129 per person. The price includes the tour itself along with drinks, snacks and any applicable tasting fees for the beer and wine tours.
Beyond her specifically curated tours, Keener also offers private tours with custom-designed itineraries — and if you have eight or more guests, Keener offers “step-on tours” where she will take a group touring on a vehicle provided by the customer. To book a tour or find more information, visit feelingroovy.tours.