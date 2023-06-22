It was June 24, 1933 when Rosalie Stringfellow was born to her parents, Walter Stringfellow and Nancy Kelly, in what was, at the time, the small town of Boise, Idaho.
Better known by her married name, Rosalie Sorrels, the Boise native grew up to become a beloved treasure of Idaho — known by many for her musical talents.
While Sorrels is well-remembered for her songwriting skills, her first album was comprised not of songs she wrote, but songs that she collected. Sorrels’ debut album, “Folk Songs of Idaho and Utah,” came out in 1961 and was a collection of folk songs Sorrels had stumbled upon during her time living in both Idaho and Utah. Some of the songs recorded were found in a scrapbook put together by Sorrels’ grandmother.
Throughout her career, Sorrels became a prominent name in the folk singer-song writer scene, going on to release music with other well-known folk artists such as Utah Phillips and Dave Van Ronk. In 1990, she was awarded the Kate Wolf Memorial Award by the World Folk Music Association.
Sorrels spent almost half a century active in the music industry, releasing more than 20 albums over the course of her career. At the 2005 Grammys, her album “My Last Go ‘Round’” was nominated for Best Traditional Folk Album.
After spending several years mostly out of the public eye, Sorrels died on June 11, 2017, while at her daughter’s home in Reno, Nevada — this June 24 would have marked Sorrels’ 90th birthday.
Today, many Idahoans still remember and celebrate Sorrels’ life, career and all of the music and joy she brought to others. One Boise weekly reader, who has such memories of Sorrels, requested they be published in honor of her upcoming birthday for all of her local fans and friends.
The Queen of IdahoI wasn’t a “folkie” but I did like folk music and I knew who Rosalie Sorrels was when I moved up to Boise from Los Angeles in the early 1980s. At least I thought I knew who she was.
When I saw her perform I could see she was major league. She knew all the songs and could drop names like nobody’s business, not boastfully but just to share stories. In between the songs were history lectures and group therapy sessions.
Somehow, I got hold of Rosalie’s phone number and asked her out to coffee. She told me to meet her at Christina’s little coffee shop on Fifth. We talked about music and politics, Los Angeles and Idaho. I revealed my plan to save the world. Rosalie was charming.
Every time she performed in Boise I was there. Lock Stock & Barrel (when it was on Emerald), Bozo state, the Bucket. I took my daughter out of school to see Rosalie perform. ‘Wa wa waltzing with bears.’ I must have listened to “Nevada Moon” one hundred times.
Rosalie was an original. She didn’t just sing and play guitar. She didn’t just tell stories. She rambled like her friend Ramblin’ Jack Elliott. It was more than simply telling a story. It was jazz, Lenny Bruce style. The basic story was a starting point for a stream of consciousness that would go here and there and finally tie in to the story again, not unlike an instrumental solo. This done artfully and hilariously.
Rosalie claimed she didn’t like children. That’s why she loved playing in bars where kids were not allowed. She also liked bars because she drank.
Rosalie had a trick she loved to do. She’d unbutton her blouse and pull her heart out and show it to the audience. Some people had never seen one.
Rosalie’s mom ran the local bookstore in Boise. Her mom was literate and knowledgeable and Rosalie admired her greatly. But she worshiped her dad. He was a dashing outdoorsman that could recite Shakespeare and walk up the Capitol steps on his hands.
When I saw her perform I would try to talk to her during her breaks. I would request her Aunt Molly Jackson routine including the union song, “Join the N.M.U.” Check it out on YouTube.
Sometimes I’d run into Rosalie at the Hill Road Co-op. If she wasn’t in a hurry I’d trap her in a corner with my cart blocking her getaway. We’d talk about Lenny Bruce and the state of the world. Shoot the breeze and make a few jokes.
One time, I called her up to see if I could visit. She told me I could bring her a turkey sandwich from the Beanery. With cherry mustard. The snow was well above my knees as I trudged to her cabin door. She had a big poster of Malvina Reynolds.
Another trick Rosalie liked to do was make audiences laugh and then cry. She could adjust the knob on your heart and make you cry like a baby. The Greeks called it catharsis.
Once when I was visiting New York City I went to the open mic at the Nuyorican Cafe. Waiting to go inside I was talking to the doorman. When he found out I was from Idaho he asked if I knew Rosalie Sorrels. I went on and on about her style, her jazz approach to stories, etc. He looked at me and said, “I don’t know about all that. She’s a great cook.”
It was a privilege and an honor to hang out a little with Rosalie Sorrels. She was a wealth of knowledge. A link in the chain that keeps the circle from being broken. She was the Queen of Idaho.
— by Lee Scharf