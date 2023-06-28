Many love the smell of fresh lavender in the summertime — the flower can be used as decor, for natural remedies, to flavor coffee and cocktails, and much more.
Red Chair Lavender, a family operated lavender farm in Eagle, is hosting its 10th annual Harvest Festival from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Saturday, July 1 and Sunday, July 2. The farm is 6 acres and offers "U-Pick" lavender bundles from July through September; the Harvest Festival kicks off the start of the farm's public picking season.
"We're excited to welcome visitors to our beautiful lavender farm and share the experiences our festival has to offer," said Wendy Southerland, Red Chair Lavender co-founder, in a press release.
The Harvest Festival features lavender harvesting, lavender essential oil distillation demonstrations and lavender-related crafts. In addition, over 25 local vendors will set up a "Vendor Village" to offer a variety of unique products — some of the vendors include Bee Swell Candle Co., Sweet Valley Alpacas, Black Earth Pottery, Vintage Reimagined and more.
Live music performances from Smooth Avenue, Doug Brown Trio, Bill Coffee and Shakey "Dave Manion" will also take place throughout the festival.
The farm's lavender fields also provide "wonderful photo opportunities," although professional photography equipment is not allowed; phone photography, on the other hand, is encouraged. Additionally, Red Chair Lavender's photographer, Kelly Hebert, will be offering mini photo sessions to visitors for a fee.
The farm has resident dogs that are off leash, so visitors must keep any pets they wish to bring on a leash at all times.
On-site parking at the farm is very limited so event parking is at Eagle Middle School, located at 1000 W. Floating Feather Road. A general admission ticket includes a shuttle ride from the parking lot to the festival.
"We're so happy that our community has continued to grow in the way it has," Southerland said. "By offering a shuttle service and presale-only tickets, we're able to spend even more time making sure our festival is pleasant for everyone."
Tickets to the Red Chair Lavender Harvest Festival are $5 for children 7-12 and $12 for those 13 and up. Children 6 and under get in for free. Due to limited space, tickets must be purchased in advance at redchairlavender.com.