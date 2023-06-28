Red Chair Festival Day 1 2022-7639.jpg

The Harvest Festival will feature lavender harvesting, lavender essential oil distillation demonstrations and lavender-related crafts.

 Kelly Hebert Photography

Red Chair Festival Day 1 2022-7608.jpg

Red Chair Lavender is 6 acres and offers "U-Pick" lavender bundles from July through September.

Many love the smell of fresh lavender in the summertime — the flower can be used as decor, for natural remedies, to flavor coffee and cocktails, and much more. 

Red Chair Lavender, a family operated lavender farm in Eagle, is hosting its 10th annual Harvest Festival from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Saturday, July 1 and Sunday, July 2. The farm is 6 acres and offers "U-Pick" lavender bundles from July through September; the Harvest Festival kicks off the start of the farm's public picking season.  

Red Chair Festival Day 1 2022-3231.jpg

Red Chair Lavender's photographer, Kelly Hebert, will be offering mini photo sessions to visitors.
Red Chair Festival Day 1 2022-3203.jpg

Red Chair Festival Day 2 2022-7839.jpg

Lavender can be used as decor, for natural remedies, to flavor coffee and cocktails, and much more.

