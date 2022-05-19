Sean Hancock doesn’t teach people to be funny. He gives people the basics of improv and communication, which naturally leads to comedy.
“A lot of people who come in who are like, ‘Oh, I'm already funny,’ usually are the ones who have a lot more to learn,” Hancock said. “Improv is more about listening and making other people look good than coming in and trying to show off.”
Hancock has been in the Treasure Valley for 25 years and is the founder of Recycled Minds, an award-winning comedy company that offers corporate training, shows and classes. The classes range from beginner to advanced, such as “basics of short form to characters and long form,” according to the website.
One of the comedy shows is "It’s A Conspiracy" on Saturday, May 28 at 8 p.m. at The Creative Space at 121 E. 34th St. in Garden City.
Tickets are $12 for adults and $5 for children. Hancock says they usually sell out a week before, though if you want to try your luck, you may be able to get one of the extra tickets at the door.
The show is mostly an improv structured around a popular conspiracy theory, like UFOs or Bigfoot. It is separated into three main parts. The first is where the actors ask the audience their thoughts and experience with the theory. The second is a short 'TED-Talk-like' presentation from Hancock about the theory to the audience and actors.
“Some of our improvisers, on purpose, don't know anything about some of the conspiracies we're going to dive into,” Hancock said. “It's really fun to see the improviser being like, ‘Wait, wait a second. What?’ and see their honest reaction to what might be something that's really wild.”
The last part of the show is an improv segment based on the audience participation and presentation. The show happens once a month at The Creative Space.
“I’ve had people come back conspiracy after conspiracy after conspiracy. I've had people travel all the way from Montana just see the flat earth show,” Hancock said. “People come from all over just to catch it.”
Hancock’s roots in comedy go back to high school. As a student, he was a big class clown, got into theater and improv clubs and, after graduating, he moved Los Angeles. There, he spent time at Groundlings School of Improv and Upright Citizens Brigade before coming back to Idaho and eventually founding Recycled Minds in 2002.
“I think everybody nowadays is just looking for more humor and humanity,” Hancock said, “so that's something I love bringing.”