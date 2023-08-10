Support Local Journalism


Archie Boyd Teater was a western landscape artist born in Boise on May 5, 1901. Despite never completing the eighth grade, Teater spent years studying at the Portland Art Museum and the Art Students League in New York. Throughout his life, Teater created thousands of painting with subjects ranging from the Grand Teton Mountains of Wyoming to the San Francisco skyline to exotic markets in North Africa.

He died on July 18, 1978, over four decades ago, yet is still remembered as one of Idaho’s greatest artists. In July, collections of Teater’s paintings went on display at Headwaters Wealth Management and the Inn at 500 in downtown Boise. Headwaters Wealth Management is hosting a reception from 5 to 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 16 for the public to view the 25 Teater paintings currently on display.

