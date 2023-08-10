Archie Boyd Teater was a western landscape artist born in Boise on May 5, 1901. Despite never completing the eighth grade, Teater spent years studying at the Portland Art Museum and the Art Students League in New York. Throughout his life, Teater created thousands of painting with subjects ranging from the Grand Teton Mountains of Wyoming to the San Francisco skyline to exotic markets in North Africa.
He died on July 18, 1978, over four decades ago, yet is still remembered as one of Idaho’s greatest artists. In July, collections of Teater’s paintings went on display at Headwaters Wealth Management and the Inn at 500 in downtown Boise. Headwaters Wealth Management is hosting a reception from 5 to 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 16 for the public to view the 25 Teater paintings currently on display.
During the reception, author of “The Life and Art of Archie Boyd Teater”, Lester Taylor, will be speaking. Henry Whiting, the owner of Teater’s Knoll in Hagerman, will also be attending — Teater’s Knoll is a one room residence built in 1952. The space was designed by American architect Frank Lloyd Wright for Teater to use as a studio and was purchased and restored by Whiting in 1982.
If you can’t make the reception, the Teater paintings at Headwaters Wealth Management can be viewed from 12 to 2 p.m. on Mondays and Wednesdays, or you can make an appointment by calling 208-639-6151. Both the exhibit at the Inn at 500 and at Headwaters Wealth Management will run until March 31, 2024, according to a press release.
The following story was submitted to Boise Weekly by Lisa Derig, a partner at Headwaters Wealth Management, in anticipation of the reception — the story was originally written in 1977 by her late mother-in-law, Betty Derig, and has been slightly edited.
Archie Teater — Tuned-In to the Songs of Life, by Betty Derig
Archie Teater, onetime gold miner, mule skinner and mountaineer is also Idaho’s most famous painter and according to the late Bennett Cerf, “one of the country’s leading artists.” Many famous collections including those of the Harrimans, Rockefellers, Rothschilds and Whitneys exhibit paintings by the Man from Idaho.
Like Charlie Russell, Teater left school at an early age. Expelled from a Boise classroom for drawing pictures instead of figuring arithmetic, he worked at odd jobs, painting in his spare time. He used pieces of board for canvas, or scraps of paper or anything at hand that would hold enough color to enable him to capture a scene.
Eventually he landed a job running a packstring in the Sawtooths and building trails. Here he skirted glacial lakes, hiked alpine meadows and formed a lifelong attachment for this pristine wilderness. Even today, after painting his way through one hundred fifteen countries, he says, “The Sawtooths don’t have to bow to any mountains in the world,” adding, “you have to backpack to understand that range.”
Archie backpacked and came to understand it so well that his Sawtooth paintings seem to be the work of nature herself, communicating the power and monumental beauty of a landscape unspoiled by man.
From the Sawtooths, Archie moved on to trail-building in the Tetons, and finally to eight years’ study at the Art Students League in New York.
Returning West, to Jackson Hole, Wyoming, he opened a successful art studio that launched a world-wide career.
His wife, Patricia, says, “We made enough money; we went everywhere and never had to go in debt.” — “everywhere,” took them throughout the world as Archie daubed paint from Switzerland to Egypt to Singapore and beyond. These pictures form the basis of an “International Collection” of landscapes, seascapes, street scenes and life in exotic places.
“I don’t believe in loafing,” Archie says, “altogether, I’ve made 9,000 paintings. Turner had 10,000 but we were both pikers compared with Picasso and his 20,000 works of art.”
Five hundred forty-five Teater paintings, including many from the International Collection and some from the Wyoming and Idaho Collections have been presented to the Mayo Clinic. “We couldn’t use the money,” says Mrs. Teater, “and we wanted as many people as possible to enjoy Archie’s art,” adding that “there is also not a safer place nor a more enduring one than Mayo’s.”
She remembered when the official team from the Clinic flew to their Snake River home in May of 1976, to select “three or four” Teater paintings for exhibit.
“When they got here we spread paintings wall to wall on the floor,” she says. “They looked sharply, said little and finally, after lunch, I inquired, a bit apprehensively, if they had reached a decision on the paintings.” The answer came as a thunderclap. “Mrs. Teater, we would like to have them all.”
“Such excitement,” she recalls. “Archie and I both had to dash for a heart pill.”
The Mayo team also chose two of Patricia Teater’s sculptures, for she is an artist in her own right. A bison done in Indiana limestone and a mountain sheep in Italian marble were chosen for a courtyard display.
Many years ago, Archie painted a panful of nobby Idaho spuds, an unlikely subject, and sold them to a Hagerman grocer. When a customer came in, complaining about the high price of potatoes, the storekeeper wasn’t impressed. “Look at my potatoes,” he said, pointing to the Teater painting. “They cost me $50 apiece and they’re culls at that.”
Archie has always been his own man, and whether gold miner, packer or artist, has created an image full of unique nuances. Burl Ives calls him “a folksinger on canvas.” Ives may be correct, particularly if he means that Archie is tuned-in to the song of life, and that he shares this song through pictures of stunning beauty.