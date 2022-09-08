Greyson Chance is an American singer-songwriter and musician who went viral in 2010 with his performance of Lady Gaga's "Paparazzi" at a grade school music festival, gaining over 70 million views, according to his website. He has since released many pop albums and is one of the headliners for Boise Pride Festival at 7 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 10 at Cecil D. Andrus Park. Boise Weekly interviewed him via email; the following has been gently edited.
How is your day going?
My day, or I guess now night, has been quite good. I’ve been in rehearsals all day for my upcoming tour. It feels surreal to be back getting ready for another full run. I’m pretty smitten about it.
What do you love about what you do?
I love that my job requires me to view everything about my life and the world from a creative lens. Nothing is black and white to me, there are stories within everything. You just have to be looking for them.
What’s your favorite and least favorite part about touring?
My favorite part of touring is meeting the people that listen to my music; it’s an indescribable feeling. Least favorite part … hmmm, that’s tough. I’ll be boring and just say the lack of sleep.
You write a lot about your own life in your songs and I was wondering what your writing process is like.
I wish I had a better answer for this question, but the truth is that my “process” mirrors a therapy session in so many ways. The studio is perhaps the only place where I feel able to fully express myself, and where I don’t have to hide the way I’m feeling towards something or someone. I walk into the room, evaluate how I’m feeling, what I’m feeling, and let the music take me from there. There’s no guard up.
A few days ago, you posted on your Instagram about playing in New York for the nonprofit Encircle. Can you talk more about why you partnered with this organization?
What I love most about Encircle is that they offer not only individual therapy for LGBTQ+ youth, but therapy for their families as well. That’s massive! I don’t think people realize how consequential that is. Coming from a place like Oklahoma, I am acutely aware of how minds are changed through experience and proactive conversation; and that’s what Encircle provides. I want to work with them as much as I can, and help to bring their houses across the U.S.
You also posted on your Instagram a video from a Lady Gaga concert. I was wondering what about her as an artist and person motivated you to be such a big fan for about 12 years now?
It’s her drive that has inspired me for these past 12 years. Gaga will never give up on herself, and she lets the art serve as her beacon and her medicine. That’s the goal of every artist, I think … at least it should be. Seeing her live nowadays also feels so full circle. Because I started by playing a cover of Paparazzi, I feel my career is linked to her, and I owe her for a lot. She’s been nothing but kind and gracious to me throughout my career, and I am forever thankful for that.
How has being from Oklahoma impacted your music?
It has impacted it in every way. You can hear it especially on this latest album. Oklahoma reminds me of my importance, and it reminds to take a step back and look for the color in everything. It also reminds me to get over myself.
You posted on Twitter that you “refuse to look at my day-to-day life in the lens of ‘content opportunities.’” Can you tell me more about your commitment to be present in the moment and how that may clash with the pressures of social media?
Whether you’re famous or not, I think everyone feels a pressure from social media these days. It’s the most invasive part of our lives in 2022. Because social media is so intertwined with my field, I am always constantly working on finding a balance with it. I refuse to wake up in the morning and think about how I can manipulate my day so that I can be more successful on social media, I don’t think it’s a healthy way for an artist to live. It rips the inspiration from my life. My focus will always be on my music, and perhaps that will be to my detriment, but at this point, I just don’t care.
What’s next for you?
My album comes out on Sept. 22. I feel like my entire career has been leading up to it. And I will be touring that album until they tell me I can’t anymore.