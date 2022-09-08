Greyson Chance 1

The cover of "Bad To Myself," one of Greyson Chance's albums that came out in 2020.

 Courtesy Greyson Chance

Greyson Chance is an American singer-songwriter and musician who went viral in 2010 with his performance of Lady Gaga's "Paparazzi" at a grade school music festival, gaining over 70 million views, according to his website. He has since released many pop albums and is one of the headliners for Boise Pride Festival at 7 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 10 at Cecil D. Andrus Park. Boise Weekly interviewed him via email; the following has been gently edited.

How is your day going?

