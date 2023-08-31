Pictured above, left to right: Rachel Scanlon and McKenzie Goodwin, the comedy duo of the podcast "Two Dykes and a Mic." They will be hosting two shows at the Lounge at the End of the Universe at 7 and 9:30 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 9.
Courtesy Two Dykes and a Mic
Above, the logo for "Two Dykes and a Mic." The "Two Dykes and a Mic" Boise show is a 21+ event and tickets can be purchased for $25 at loungeboise.com.
Since its 2018 launch in the U.S., TikTok has become the fastest growing social media platform in the world with well over a billion users. This could be explained, at least in part, by the wide variety of content available on the app. Once the algorithm figures out what types of videos you enjoy, you'll end up on certain "sides" of TikTok. There's a "side" for avid readers, gym bros, musicians, parents and pretty much any other type of person out there.
The "lesbian side" of TikTok is where comedians Rachel Scanlon and McKenzie Goodwin found the perfect audience for their podcast and comedy show, "Two Dykes and a Mic." The pair started their podcast in 2017 and joined TikTok in 2020 — since joining they have amassed over 128,000 followers, with more across their other platforms.
The duo is currently on tour and will be hosting two shows at the Lounge at the End of the Universe, located at 2417 Bank Drive, at 7 and 9:30 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 9. Both events are 21+ and tickets can be purchased for $25 at loungeboise.com. Boise Weekly caught up with Scanlon via email to discuss the "Two Dykes and a Mic" podcast and tour; the conversation has been gently edited.
When/how did the two of you first meet?
We met while Ray was breaking up with her girlfriend on stage — McKenzie thought this was a really funny bit but quickly realized it wasn't a joke and took the opportunity to slide into Rachel's DMs and start a queer comedy business that would take over the world. Ray got this DM and thought without a doubt that Kenz wanted to hook up, then quickly realized that they were better off as intimate podcast hosts instead of lovers. A classic meet cute.
How did your podcast first get started? Whose idea was it and was the focus always supposed to be about sex positivity and queerness?
It was McKenzie's idea to start the podcast, Ray thinks this was a long con to get into her pants (it wasn't). The podcast very naturally came out of running a stand-up open mic together, it was a way to grow comically but also as BFFs. The podcast was originally a Shrek and Reba McEntire romance fan fiction, but we all got too horny, so we landed on just two gay best friends talking about queer stuff and sex.
Do you ever get criticism for having the word "dyke" in your title? Why did you settle on "Two Dykes and a Mic"?
Are you kidding, it's the perfect rhyme! We've never received direct criticism for having the word "dyke," however we DO get shadow banned a lot on social media … Those cowards. The reason we love the word dyke is because it is who we are. The reason Ray loves it so much because the word dyke feels so queer and more encompassing of more genders (or non-gendered) expressions.
Are there any concerns about touring in more conservative states such as Idaho, Utah, Nebraska, etc.? Have you performed in areas like that before?
We started our tour off with a big bang, we hit Florida and Texas and honestly, we've found that these kinds of places are not only deeply queer, but they are where we have had some of our best shows yet.
Do either of you have a favorite segment that you do?
Kenz's favorite segment is "Who Tops Who" because we tailor this segment to each city, so we get to learn more about where we are. Ray also really likes that each city gets their own Two Dykes and a Mic episode just for them, you'll never see the same show twice which makes performing it so much fun. Getting to be on stage in front of hundreds of queer people telling jokes with your best friend is a wet dream come true.
What is the number one reason that someone should come to your show?
If you want to laugh with a bunch of queer people and feel like you're at a sexy gay family reunion, then come on down. You'll love it and we'll love having you there.