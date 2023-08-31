Support Local Journalism


Since its 2018 launch in the U.S., TikTok has become the fastest growing social media platform in the world with well over a billion users. This could be explained, at least in part, by the wide variety of content available on the app. Once the algorithm figures out what types of videos you enjoy, you'll end up on certain "sides" of TikTok. There's a "side" for avid readers, gym bros, musicians, parents and pretty much any other type of person out there. 

The "lesbian side" of TikTok is where comedians Rachel Scanlon and McKenzie Goodwin found the perfect audience for their podcast and comedy show, "Two Dykes and a Mic." The pair started their podcast in 2017 and joined TikTok in 2020 — since joining they have amassed over 128,000 followers, with more across their other platforms.

