As we all know, much of the world came to a complete halt in 2020, but one thing that even the pandemic didn't stop was Ru Paul's Drag Race. The beloved show has released a season every year since 2009. Season 13 of Ru Paul's Drag Race aired on Jan. 1, 2021, which meant that the entire season was filmed in 2020, with strict COVID protocols in place.
One of season 13's "pandemic contestants," Olivia Lux, who ultimately placed fifth her season, will perform at the Boise Pride Festival at 5 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 9. Boise Weekly caught up with Lux via email in anticipation for her Boise drag performance; the following conversation has been gently edited.
When did you first decide on the name Olivia Lux and why?
I knew I wanted two names, first and last, and I liked the last name Lux. So thinking about the first name it needed to be classy and sweet and a name no one else had. So my friends and I came up with Olivia.
How long does it take you to get ready for a performance from start to finish?
It depends on how much time I have to spare. I usually put timers on to help me hit the mark. Sometimes if I’m running behind I’ll just finish in the car to the venue and do last touch ups at the venue. But most of the time I’m fully ready within an hour or hour and a half.
How many wigs do you have?
I have SO many wigs I have lost count. I have an entire large closet dedicated to wigs next to my drag studio room. If I had to put a number on it, it would be around 60 to 70 wigs.
Do you have any sort of pre-performance ritual?
When I am beating my face I like to listen to jazz music, specifically Duke Ellington radio. It's somber enough, but it feels energizing.
Boise Pride was supposed to have a kids drag show in 2022, but it was cancelled due to intense backlash — what is one piece of advice you'd give to those kids who want to perform in drag but are already receiving hate for it?
Find your community — whether it be another aspiring drag queen in your town or joining a group of artists on the internet creating art.
RuPaul says we are lucky as LGBTQIA+ individuals to have the option of a chosen family. Similarly, drag is built on community and once you find your tribe there is nothing that can hold you back!
What other performers and/or musicians inspire you?
Multidisciplinary artists tend to resonate with me. As an artist myself that does drag, but also is a musician and sings, I love when artists merge their talents. I am a huge fan of Janelle Monae, Alicia Keys, Prince, Lenny Kravitz, to name a few.
If you could only perform to one song for the rest of your career, what song would it be?
"Black and Gold" by Sam Sparro. (Watch her perform it on YouTube!)