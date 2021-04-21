Local multimedia arts company LED has stayed busy during the pandemic even without the ability to perform in front of a live audience. The company is forever readapting the way it approaches projects and always comes with something creative. Beyond being aesthetically pleasing, the projects and performances work to convey meaning and feeling.
LED is working on a film project called Ruin, a mixture of dance, acting, spoken word, film and installation art. But now, as it’s becoming safer to gather, the company has announced a new fundraiser event called Live, With Love at the Idaho Botanical Garden on Thursday, June 3. People can go to the company’s website ledboise.com or eventbrite.com for more details.
Boise Weekly interviewed the Artistic Director and Choreographer Lauren Edson. She founded LED with her husband Andrew Stensaas, the other creative director and a composer. Edson explained the company’s event Live, With Love and tells people what they can expect from LED in the future.
BW: Please explain LED to a newcomer, because it’s a really interesting multimedia arts collective, not just about dance. How did it come about?
LE: LED was founded in 2015 by Andrew Stensaas and Lauren Edson as a platform for husband and wife collaborators to create and share their original works and projects. Our hope for LED is that it would always be a space of continuous exploration and really a playground for all artists and collaborators. Throughout the years it has taken on many forms — live performances incorporating dance and original music, film projects, experiential dinners, immersive experiences, a rock band and more recently as a venue for artists and creatives in Boise. We love that people have many entry points into our work and respond to disparate parts of it.
BW: LED has been busy, but can you speak about Live, With Love? What is it?
LE: Live, With Love is really the first time we will be able to connect in person with our audiences since March of last year. It’s a love letter to our supporters and audiences and a way to express how much we need each other right now. It’s a reminder that we’re still here and making some kickass work that needs to be shared.
BW: Thematically what’s the project about? And because LED is a multimedia arts collective, what can people expect?
LE: Live, With Love will include live original music and dance from LED artists and sneak peeks of the feature length film we’ve been tirelessly working on throughout the pandemic. Every piece stitched with love. Plus, some delicious food from Wild Plum and some wine from Par Terre. Wear a mask, bring some friends and experience a stellar picnic. It’s been too long since we’ve all been able to do it. This performance event is also a fundraiser that we hope will enable us to continue creating meaningful experiences in our community. Our goal for the fundraiser is $40,000. Andrew has always dabbled in country tunes, although he can write in just about any genre he chooses. Throughout the years one or two songs from our evening length works and concerts have leaned into this world. This is an opportunity for us to put on some baby blue suits, bolos and really embrace the country in us. Imagine Bruce Springsteen meets Dolly Parton with a classic LED twist.
BW: What projects can people expect from LED in the near future?
LE: We’ve got some sweet things planned for the upcoming months. Some gigs at KIN throughout the summer, an evening-length work to debut in the fall along with the much anticipated premiere of Ruin, our feature-length film. We’ll also be throwing some Art on the Block parties at LED in the upcoming months. In May, we’re featuring the visual art of Miguel Almeida and RahKeem will be spinning tunes on our block at 15th and Grove.
BW: The pandemic has been hard on the performing arts. How has LED adapted, and how can people support?
LE: Because film has always been a big part of what we do, we’ve been lucky to be able to focus all of our creative energies on a film project during a time when live performances simply weren’t possible. It feels good to have been able to provide work for so many exceptional artists when the realities for performers and designers were pretty devastating during COVID. We also performed several times at KIN as a part of their summer piKINics and were honored to perform for the Kennedy Center’s Arts Across America Livestream event along with Global Lounge and Afrosonics. Please support LED in any way that you can. Attend our shows, tell your friends about us and if you’re able, donate whatever you are able to financially. We are a small and nimble artist collective and your support goes directly to the creation of original art, which is making big waves on a national level. We need you to help us to continue to flourish and make meaningful artistic experiences.