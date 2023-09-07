The first annual Sun Valley Culinary Institute (SVCI) Fall Gathering will take place at 5:30 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 9 at the Elk Run Ranch in Hailey. What used to be the institute’s Forks and Spurs fall event has morphed into this new country western food and wine experience which serves as a fundraiser for the organization. With “cowboy” cuisine from local chefs, fun auction items, wine and craft beers from vintners and Warfield Distillery, and live music from Kurt Van Meter, the event promises to be a lively night of fun for a great cause.
Opened in 2019 on Main Street in Ketchum, the SVCI provides culinary education for students and professionals and cooking classes to the public. Proceeds from the Fall Gathering will help to offset the cost of tuition for culinary students as well as housing stipends for those wanting to stay in the area. SVCI launched a Professional Student Fund in 2022, which provided some or all of the tuition for 89% of the institute’s students last year and to which the proceeds of the evenings auction will go toward.
The Fall Gathering is a great opportunity to help support students and the local restaurant industry, which has struggled for the last several years to retain employees.
Executive Director Karl Uri urges people to come to the event to help support students. “We want our students to graduate debt-free and to be skilled and able-bodied workers going out into the workforce; not only here, but outside the Valley. We want people to support the institute because it’s also helping our restaurant community here. We’re able to help them with the workforce they need. It’s really about supporting our community.”
The western-themed Gathering will feature takes on “cowboy” cuisine from three local chefs: Chef Rodrigo Herrera of Vintage Restaurant, Chef Taveesak “Dang” Chanthasuthisom of Dang’s Thai Cuisine, and Chef Adam Fisher of Gretchen’s at the Sun Valley Resort. Mahoney’s Bar & Grill will also be running a grill with sausages, burgers and chicken, accompanied by delicious side dishes made by the students and chefs at SVCI.
As attendees dine on their cowboy cuisine, they can enjoy live music from one of country music’s top emerging performers, Kurt Van Meter, who has shared the stage with country icons like Blake Shelton, David Alan Coe and Garth Brooks. There will be lots of other cowboy-themed fun, including mechanical bull rides, cornhole, dessert by the bonfire under the stars and gaming tables.
No fundraiser is complete without a few auction items, and the Fall Gathering’s are sure to impress. One lucky auction winner will get an exclusive, interactive hands-on demonstration dinner for 20 from Chef Bruce Seidel, paired with selected wines. Seidel is a renowned TV executive and creator of shows including “Iron Chef,” “Chopped” and “Next Food Network Star.”
For those who like to combine food and travel, three auction items are available for culinary-themed trips to Seattle, Chicago, Napa Valley and Ft. Worth, Texas. Seattle’s trip will be guided by Uri, who worked in foodservice and retail marketing in Seattle for 15 years before moving to Ketchum. The auction winner will enjoy three nights at Washington Athletic Club; a tour of Pike Place Market with chef and cookbook author Cynthia Nims as well as lunch at her favorite haunts; a shopping trip and cooking class with Thai food expert Chef Pranee Halvorsen at her cooking studio; dinner at Chef Ethan Stowell’s new restaurant Bombo; dinner at the award-winning Canlis restaurant; and a dinner for 12 at SVCI with James Beard Award-winning chef Jason Wilson.
The Ft. Worth trip will include a two-night stay at the luxurious Hotel Drover in the heart of the historic Ft. Worth Stockyards, dinner for two at the world-famous Lonesome Dove Restaurant, two VIP seats and a backstage tour of the “World’s Largest Honky Tonk” at Billy Bob’s Texas, and two tickets to the rodeo at Cowtown Coliseum.
For a fun, local experience, bid on an equestrian item with horse boarding and lessons for six months at the River Sage Stables in Bellevue, a private, full-service horse boarding and training facility.
Take a break from the Boise heat and dress in your best cowboy-inspired attire while you support a Ketchum school that is changing lives for culinary students. “This is a gathering to gather chefs, community members, and supporters to close out the summer season and start fresh into the fall,” Uri said.