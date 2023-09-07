Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


The first annual Sun Valley Culinary Institute (SVCI) Fall Gathering will take place at 5:30 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 9 at the Elk Run Ranch in Hailey. What used to be the institute’s Forks and Spurs fall event has morphed into this new country western food and wine experience which serves as a fundraiser for the organization. With “cowboy” cuisine from local chefs, fun auction items, wine and craft beers from vintners and Warfield Distillery, and live music from Kurt Van Meter, the event promises to be a lively night of fun for a great cause.

Opened in 2019 on Main Street in Ketchum, the SVCI provides culinary education for students and professionals and cooking classes to the public. Proceeds from the Fall Gathering will help to offset the cost of tuition for culinary students as well as housing stipends for those wanting to stay in the area. SVCI launched a Professional Student Fund in 2022, which provided some or all of the tuition for 89% of the institute’s students last year and to which the proceeds of the evenings auction will go toward.

Recommended for you

Load comments