‘Priscilla, Queen of the Desert’ a royal riot

Whether or not you are familiar with the 1994 movie, “The Adventures of Priscilla, Queen of the Desert,” it makes no nevermind — you will fall in love with these queens regardless.
The Alley Rep production is a musical at the VAC and if you hurry, you might be able to snag some tickets — shows are slated through Sunday, Dec. 19.
This is a glorious, delightful romp complete with bang-up song and dance numbers, a cast that could’ve stepped onto the stage from New York’s Broadway theaters and a set that changes from glitz to dust — and back again — in the bat of a false eyelash. It’s the perfect back-to-the-theater prescription for the dark stage pandemic blues.
Oh, and I didn’t even mention the songs! You will find yourself biting your lip trying not to hum or sing along to the nearly two dozen show-stopping numbers. The first three songs are: “It’s Raining Men,” “What’s Love Got to Do with It?” and “I Say A Little Prayer” — and it just keeps on keeping on. I truly would love to have a playlist on my computer; but then, I might not get much work done.
The story? It’s about two drag queens, played magnificently by Jodi Eichelberger and Ben Clegg, and Alaggio Farino plays a transgender woman. They take off on an adventure in the Australian desert, ostensibly to get to a performance. Their bus breaks down; comedy and mayhem ensue.
Eichelberger’s Bernadette just drips with over-the-top sarcastic, wicked, killer one-liners and the delivery is spot on. For instance, when their bus, named Priscilla, of course, breaks down and they are stuck in the hot, dusty desert, Bernadette delivers this line: “That’s just what this country needs: a cock in a frock on a rock.”
Clegg and Farino are equally adept in their performances, evoking some tender moments along with the funny, laugh-out-loud ones.
Do I sound over the top? Fawning, even? That could be because I haven’t been to a stage production — in person — for nearly two years. Just walking into the event space felt surreal. Or it could be that Alley Rep’s Buffie Main found the perfect antidote to our sad, Zoom-filled COVID-ridden lives. Either way, not taking back one word of it.