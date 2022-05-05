Have you ever walked past a bar or any kind of event and seen more people outside than inside? This is exactly what local artist Street Fever doesn’t want with their shows.
“Let’s make it so they don’t want to go and have a cig, you know?” Street Fever said. “There’s too much going on, they might miss something. Like when you’re in a movie and you don’t want to look away. That’s the goal here.”
Captivating the audience was one of the core principles when they and Transfer Zekka, an artist from New Orleans, were planning “Pleasure Violence,” an artistic event with live painting, installations and three rooms of different music.
“We need to have spaces where you don’t really know what’s gonna happen and it’s like you’re walking into a scary movie. We’re not trying to jump out at you — but you don’t really know what’s gonna happen,” Street Fever said. “Anytime someone leaves one of my shows or these events, they’re like, ‘What just happened?’”
The event, which Street Fever describes more as an oddity, will be at Studio Boise, 4619 W. Emerald St., on Friday, May 13 from 6 p.m. to 2 a.m. Tickets are $33, and people can Venmo @streetfever to secure a spot, get them at eventbrite.com or pay at the door. It will be spread throughout different rooms, with each having different paintings, live paintings, endurance arts (a kind of performance art involving some form of hardship, such as pain, solitude or exhaustion*) and genres of music such as hardcore post-punk, techno, industrial music with vocals and ambient noise. One of the rooms will be a noise room, another will be live music and the third room will be in the basement and will have techno music starting around 8 p.m.
Street Fever wants people to wander when they come, to go to rooms with music and art that interest them. They said it will be a safe, free space for expression that will let artists explore as well.
“It’s really hard to make a living around here as a musician or an artist or anything like that. We want to create spaces where people can sell their art. We take no cut of anybody’s art that they sell,” Street Fever said.
At an event similar to this one in December, Street Fever was a part of an endurance art where they were sitting down with their hands over two canvases and had people ladle black ink over their hands.
“In a sense, I’m kind of trapping myself in a living hell in my head because there’s a lot of chaos you battle with your thoughts and everything when you meditate,” Street Fever said. “It’s interesting for me to put myself in a situation where, unlike Houdini who had a lock (to get out), if I move, the piece is ruined. I’m forced to sit still.”
Some of the musicians that will be at the event include Cruel Kiss, Holy Throne and David James. The live art and installations will be done by Street Fever, Transfer Zekka, Sean Ahern and Emma McCoy, to name a few.
If you want to know more about what will happen there — then go.
“We’re gonna spend a lot of time just kind of coming up with ideas on the fly. I got some ideas and I got some sound but we also like to leave ourselves room for this sporadic sort of impulsive creativity,” Street Fever said. “It’s just fun. I feel like a kid in a candy store. I get to be a (expletive) artist. I get to do the impossible. We feel like we’re doing the impossible by being able to express ourselves freely without judgment and in a safe space.”
