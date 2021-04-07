Charles Baudelaire was a French poet known for his collection of poetry titled Les Fleurs du mal, (The Flowers of Evil). Thematically, many of the poems focus on life, death, and subverting ideas about both.
Baudelaire wrote; “Au fond de l’Inconnu pour trouver du nouveau!,” meaning, “deep in the unknown, we’ll find something new!,” and this is reminiscent of the new exhibition at Ming Studios titled “Plants and Animals” by photographer Chris Adler, collaborator Brooke Burton and hobby horticulturist Regan Flanagan.
“I’m a photographer and what I call a casual writer,” said Adler. “I see photos as poems because they do the same thing, it’s taking an image either visually or with words and destabilizing or making a new meaning, and this exhibit is about death and life sliding up against each other and people can find whatever meaning they want from that.”
The show is the first that Ming Studios has held since its COVID-19 closure. The exhibition opened Friday and runs the entire month. People are required to wear face coverings and maintain proper social distancing when at the exhibit and a limited amount of people will be allowed inside at any given time.
“Plants and Animals” is a collection of propagated plants and photographs of plants and taxidermy animals from the collection of the Orma J. Smith Museum of Natural History at the College of Idaho, accompanied by music that’s interspersed with an updated weather forecast every 30 minutes.
“Adler’s capture and gathering of these modes of nature is accentuated by the meticulous plainness of their representations,” wrote Ming on the website and accompanying brochure to the show. “The orchestration of weather, propping up of motionless wildlife, and the sterile environment of plant clippings all inform an arena where the peripheries of dichotomies blur. Life and death, inconclusive.”
Every plant used was grown and propagated, the process of growing a new plant from a leaf of the parent plant as an exact clone, by Flanagan. Adler found the process conceptually appealing because, “we get this plant that’s the exact genetic clone of the parent and it sets up this kind of entanglement between both.”
Adler and his wife moved to Boise from Los Angeles in 2018. They used to live out of and run a gallery, but became fed up with the overall gentrification of L.A. and decided to move. This is his first full art exhibit since the move; there are 20 pieces in all. He said it took about a year to come together; the project mirrored guerilla gardening, the concept of bringing plant life back to urban spaces by individual action. As the plants grew, he began to photograph them.
“I’m photographing them in an almost up-scale kind of way that almost looks like perfume ads, I’m trying to subvert ideas and throwing it all up in the air to see where they land,” said Adler. “It’s chance, and I see a lot of chance in the act of presenting death and life in different ways.”
The exhibit plays on these ideas; the photographs are all in black and white with sharp contrast of light and dark. However, because the plants are all living in water vases, most glass, the photographs also capture the root system. Each one holds it’s own little world, yet, because of the connecting themes and gallery structure there’s also an overall rhizomatic feeling of connection.
The plants are also interspersed throughout the gallery on windowsills and speakers. The effect is bare and minimalist, but also clear and beautiful. The light from Ming Studios plays well with the exhibit. Adler said many of the plants photographed have already died and it skews the meaning of how people could relate to life and death.
Relating to this notion the other photos of taxidermy animals are equally as thought provoking. Adler said they had free reign of the collection and the photographs he took somehow breathe life into the dead, stuffed animals.
One particular photo of an ox is especially haunting because the eyes connect with the viewer and the sadness conveyed in the photograph has a visceral, gut-wrenching effect.
“The entire process of still-life photography is dancing and moving around it to find what you want in it,” said Adler. “You almost wrap your body around the subject, it’s a very organic process.”
Adler said he’d initially proposed a show to Ming just for the plants but the concept totally came together in a shower moment, he said it was a series of ideas that came together including adding the music.
“I’m trying to stitch together an atmosphere for people to feel and respond to the work the way they want,” said Adler. “Exhibitions can be prescriptive and that’s also why I added some one-liners in the artist statement so people have a guide if they want but I want the work to be simple, specific and open. It’s the idea of people being together and having ritualistic meaning making to see something new, we’ve been missing that since COVID and I’m trying to create a space for that with this work.”