The Idaho Pinball Museum is more than just a place to test one’s talents with bumpers — it stands as a testament to popular culture and the activity of pinball itself.
The pinball museum, also known as the Ugly Gold Couch, was created by Debbie Courson-Smith, her husband Dwayne Smith and Dave Fellows after the three had decided to turn their respective pinball collections into an interactive museum to share the games they love.
The pinball museum is made up of 110 pinball machines, with around 60 machines in use at any time. It’s one part arcade and one part history tour. While it’s fun to aim for a high score, the pinball machines serve as a chance to explore American pop culture history. The machines span decades — with the oldest being from 1948. The museum includes cabinets like “Flash Gordon,” “South Park,” “Guardians of the Galaxy,” “Captain Fantastic and the Brown Dirty Cowboy” and more. Essentially a who’s who of popular culture.
Each machine has a story. Some were donated to the trio or found at conventions. One machine, in particular, required fighting off chickens in a barn to get to the cabinet tucked away in the corner, said Courson-Smith.
“Every machine is a playground in itself,” she said. “It’s hard to pick a favorite. They’re like pets.”
One of the perks of the museum is that the machines are free to play — although donations are encouraged. One reason why all the machines are free to play is to avoid the hassle of coin mechs. But another reason is that it gives more people the chance to practice, said Courson-Smith.
Courson-Smith’s daughter, Aviana Smith, is Idaho’s first ever state champion in pinball — a title she won in 2017. The ability to master the game is just like anything else. It takes lots of practice.
“It’s like any other sport — it takes practice, practice and more practice,” Courson-Smith said. “Everything is free to play. It’s hard to get better when money is on the line.”
When players are given the chance to play machines without the fear of losing their coveted tokens or quarters they are free to learn the geometry and physics of the machine. Over time they can learn techniques like tilt, bounce pass and death save.
The Idaho Pinball Museum located at 4902 W. Chinden Blvd. in Garden City is open 6 — 9 p.m. Thursday and Friday; 1-5 p.m. Saturday. Visit Idaho Pinball Museum’s Facebook page to see when tournaments or events are being held.