It’s no secret that the Treasure Valley is a bastion for outdoor enthusiasts seeking out their next adventure. Whether exploring the backcountry or after a day trip in the great outdoors, having a glass of wine can be the perfect end to a day of exploring. However, who wants to lug around heavy, breakable glass bottles? Not me! Luckily there are plenty of outdoor-friendly wine options available and some creative ways to bring your own juice with you.
Wine in cans is not a new phenomenon. Portable, easily recyclable, and with the ability to keep wine fresh and well-preserved, it’s a solid option for adventuring. Plus, most cans hold 1.5-2 servings of wine making them a well-portioned option rather than bringing a 4-5 serving bottle. House Wine is a well-known brand in the Northwest and carries a variety of products including, red, white, sparkling and rosé wines. Looking for a little more fun in your beverage of choice? Wine based cocktails such as Ginger Mules and fun wine spritzers are also on the menu with House Wine. Another local favorite is Sawtooth Winery’s Pinot Gris. Fresh with notes of stone fruit and a crisp finish, this wine will satisfy and quench your thirst.
Wines in pouches and Tetra Paks (think coated cardboard cartons), are also another great alternative to glass bottles. One brand popular with many adventurers is the Bandit Wines brand. Packaged in one liter Tetra Paks, these wines limit waste and are highly portable. Plus, they’re the size and approximate shape of a tall water bottle making them fit easily in a backpack water bottle holder.
Bag in Box (BIB) are a good option for those people looking to bring 3-5 liters of wine for a long trip or party. I’m often asked if boxed wine is good and the truth is while it’s typically not overly exciting or trendy, it’s perfectly drinkable and very easy to enjoy. In fact, my husband has a box of vino on the counter right now for his end of the evening drink when he doesn’t want to open a full bottle for just one glass. Since these boxes can be open for 4-6 weeks, it’s a strong option for casual enjoyment.
However, my favorite adventuring wines are those that I select and package myself. Great for special bottles or enjoying more expensive wines on the go, beverage pouches, canisters, and flasks are the way to go. The wine will stay fresh easily for 1-2 days if the container is full and oxygen impact is minimized. Plus, once you’re done with the wine, you can simply do a strong rinse of the container and voila, you’ve got another great water container!
Adventuring with wine doesn’t have to be heavy and cumbersome. From prepackaged cans, pouches and cartons to self-packed flasks and containers, you too can bring a bit of elegance to the outdoors. Just remember to drink 16 ounces of water per glass of wine to ensure you stay hydrated and refreshed.
Kathryn House McClaskey is the Founder of House of Wine. She can be reached via email at: kat@thehowofwine.com.