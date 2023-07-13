Wine Tourism01.JPG (copy)

Whether exploring the backcountry or after a day trip in the great outdoors, having a glass of wine can be the perfect end to a day of exploring.

 Jake King/Idaho Press

Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


It’s no secret that the Treasure Valley is a bastion for outdoor enthusiasts seeking out their next adventure. Whether exploring the backcountry or after a day trip in the great outdoors, having a glass of wine can be the perfect end to a day of exploring. However, who wants to lug around heavy, breakable glass bottles? Not me! Luckily there are plenty of outdoor-friendly wine options available and some creative ways to bring your own juice with you.

Wine in cans is not a new phenomenon. Portable, easily recyclable, and with the ability to keep wine fresh and well-preserved, it’s a solid option for adventuring. Plus, most cans hold 1.5-2 servings of wine making them a well-portioned option rather than bringing a 4-5 serving bottle. House Wine is a well-known brand in the Northwest and carries a variety of products including, red, white, sparkling and rosé wines. Looking for a little more fun in your beverage of choice? Wine based cocktails such as Ginger Mules and fun wine spritzers are also on the menu with House Wine. Another local favorite is Sawtooth Winery’s Pinot Gris. Fresh with notes of stone fruit and a crisp finish, this wine will satisfy and quench your thirst.

Kathryn House McClaskey is the Founder of House of Wine. She can be reached via email at: kat@thehowofwine.com.

Recommended for you

Load comments