After last year’s success, which attracted a crowd of nearly 2,000 people, Opera in the Park will return on July 8 at 7:30 p.m. to the Gene Harris Bandshell at Julia Davis Park.

A free concert that will provide around two hours of performances and entertainment is coming to town once again. Opera in the Park will feature Opera favorites, musical theatre selections, and highlights from Opera Idaho’s upcoming season. This year the performers list includes four soloists from around the world: Vanessa Isiguen, Lisa Chavez, Rafael Moras, and Levi Hernandez. These performers will be accompanied by the Opera Idaho Chorus, a live choir led by Principal Conductor Andy Anderson.

