After last year’s success, which attracted a crowd of nearly 2,000 people, Opera in the Park will return on July 8 at 7:30 p.m. to the Gene Harris Bandshell at Julia Davis Park.
A free concert that will provide around two hours of performances and entertainment is coming to town once again. Opera in the Park will feature Opera favorites, musical theatre selections, and highlights from Opera Idaho’s upcoming season. This year the performers list includes four soloists from around the world: Vanessa Isiguen, Lisa Chavez, Rafael Moras, and Levi Hernandez. These performers will be accompanied by the Opera Idaho Chorus, a live choir led by Principal Conductor Andy Anderson.
The event will be co-hosted by KTVB’s award-winning presenter, news anchor, radio DJ, and television manager, Mellissa Paul, and the man of the hour, General Director of Opera Idaho’s Mark Junkert.
Paul will be making her first appearance at Opera in the Park and looks forward to interacting with the crowd in person. “It is my favorite thing to do, just being able to connect with people in real time — there’s nothing that can match that,” said Paul. “The raw energy, you can read people, see people … you get so much more information just simply being in the same space.
“This is a great opportunity to expose yourself to the art of opera if you’re new to it, and if you are a fan of opera, there’s no better way to go and enjoy it. Be outside, interact with other people, and enjoy the beautiful setting of Ann Morrison Park … it’s such a great place to kick back, relax, and take in the scenery. I’m just looking forward to hearing all the performances. Opera Idaho has incredibly talented individuals — and the ending where everyone gets to sing along will be a sight to behold,” said Paul.
Junkert, the man behind the event, has a wide array of experience in the operatic field with prior roles in New York City and Minneapolis, Minnesota, where he directed different opera related organizations. In 2008, Junkert arrived in Idaho; since then has transitioned from executive director to the position of general director of Opera Idaho. This event will mark Junkert’s final production prior to a well-earned retirement.
“It fills me with pride looking back on my time here at Opera Idaho," said Junkert. "We’ve grown so much in the last 15 years … our budget is about four times what it was, we do more productions … we started Opera in the Park, and that in and of itself is a great thing to leave behind.”
Having contributed so many years of his life to Opera Idaho, and being a key figure during the organization’s growth, it’s fitting that Junkert’s swan song will be an event that was created by Junkert himself.
“I’ve been working all my life; I turn 70 in December," Junkert said. "I hope Opera in the Park is something that carries on long past my retirement. This is the third annual — and the plan is for there to be many more.”
A free event filled with music, not to mention the food and drink options with numerous food trucks as well as a wine and beer garden, will be available to cater to a variety of tastes and drink. So, whether you’re a music lover, or simply looking for a weekend pastime, Opera in the Park could be the perfect solution for you.