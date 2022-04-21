David Radamés Toro loves classical operas, but he is drawn more towards modern ones, those that tell stories and struggles of today.
“They’re our stories,” Toro said. “They’re fixed in a kind of American style of theater, so it’s for American audiences. The biggest thing is that we can try new things; we can explore.”
This is exactly what “Dead Man Walking” is, which Toro is directing at the Egyptian Theatre. It’s the most widely-performed modern opera and is based on Sister Helen Prejean’s acclaimed 1993 memoir of the same name. The opera follows the human conflict imposed on people because of capital punishment, recounting Prejean’s struggle to guide a condemned Louisiana murderer in the months leading up to his execution.
The performance, presented by Opera Idaho, will be on Friday, April 22 at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday, April 24 at 2:30 p.m. Tickets range from $26 to $79, plus tax and fees.
“People who come into the opera,” said Sarah Jobin, the conductor, “they might be a little hesitant because of the subject matter, but they really don’t need to be scared of the music. There’s actually references to Elvis. There’s some rock and roll in there. This is music that’s gonna sit well with everybody’s ears.”
Jobin loves the ability of the human voice to portray so many emotions that sometimes pure words cannot capture, which this opera definitely achieves. She’s also world-renowned, having performed everywhere from Anchorage, Alaska to Shanghai, China. In the early months of the pandemic, she helped organize a virtual project that she described as a mystical, feminist retelling of “The Odyssey.”
“All of these musicians were instantaneously unemployed at the beginning of COVID. So, everybody said yes to this project. It was like a collaboration between different countries and it was just so much fun,” Jobin said. “That was very sustaining during those early months right at the beginning of the pandemic.”
Toro also has some interesting opera projects under his belt as well. In 2019, he was a part of “El Pasado Nunca Se Termina” with many other Latino performers of different backgrounds.
“Mariachi music, even in the mainstream, is usually portrayed as a joke. Something intrusive and loud and in the way,” Toro said. “But seeing mariachi music on the stage in an operatic format, two musical formats that I love, just set my heart afire.”
Toro said that opera wasn’t the stereotypical story of the sad immigrant; it was about Mexican heritage and a man who goes to Mexico to explore his heritage. As a man of Mexican and Puerto Rican heritage, Toro saw himself in the opera. This motivated him to want to create a work that captured both his cultures in the future.
Toro and Jobin hope people think about “Dead Man Walking” well after they leave.
“I just would love for people in Boise,” Jobin said, “to be able to take a moment to think about how citizens are complicit in the actions of the state, whether or not we agree with them, that it is actually the duty of each citizen to consider whether we have the right to give final judgment on a life.”
—Nick Danlag