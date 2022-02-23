With all of the arts, art shows, music artists and their concerts, the dancing, the singing, the spoken word, comedy and more — it's a good thing the Treasure Valley has the infrastructure in place to throw on some world-class parties, entertainment and events. From powerhouse concert venues that have attracted top drawing acts from The Rolling Stones to Snoop Dogg, Neil Young to Nelly — to some setting the tone in more of an intimate, eclectic environment: the Neurolux, Pengilly's, The Shredder.
Here is a closer look at some of the Treasure Valley's treasures, in terms of places you can go to watch great concerts, be entertained, laugh and cry — that aren't like any other places in the world.
The Idaho Shakespeare Festival Amphitheater and Reserve
The amphitheater was built to feature the human voice, and it is nestled in a unique habitat that is home to a variety of plant and animal species. As you wend your way into the theater proper, you will see native plants, hear the songs of water birds and get glimpses of deer, heron, ducks, geese and an occasional fox. Shakespeare under the stars!
The Morrison Center
The Velma V. Morrison Center is located on the campus of Boise State University, nestled on the banks of the Boise River, with a panoramic view of the city, parks and foothills, the center's 10-story stage house is the realization of a life-long dream of Harry W. Morrison, and championed by his widow, Velma. The Center opened its doors on April 7, 1984.
The Egyptian
The Egyptian Theatre is located in the heart of downtown Boise at the corner of Capitol Boulevard and Main Street and is a performing arts and movie venue for concerts, opera performances, guest speakers, film festivals, movie premiers and more. It opened on April 19, 1927, with “Don Juan.”
According to the website, the venue was restored with attention to its Egyptian architectural detailing. The proscenium, with gilded detailing, is the main feature. A large winged scarab, that holds a sun disk with uraeus is above the cornice torus within a painted geometric star motif panel. Completing the gilded scarab ornament, symbolizing the birth of the sun and centered above the stage, are flanking horizontal reed bundles set with three swan-like figures on stylized water. Below, the outer proscenium arch is formed by three corbels which at each side are supported by engaged columns.
Outlaw Field at the Idaho Botanical Garden
Outlaw Field is so named because it is situated in close proximity to the Old Idaho Penitentiary. Concert goers have a unique perspective of the Old Idaho Pen's guard turrets with the background of Table Rock.
Pengilly's Saloon
Pengilly's is a Boise icon, step through the doors into the old West circa early 20th century. Belly up to the 114-year-old hardwood Brunswick bar flanked by a turn of the century National Cash Register and enjoy live music or sit in one of its unique booths and go back in time. According to its Facebook page, Esquire Magazine listed it as one of the top 100 bars in the nation.
Neurolux
The Neurolux, or simply the Lux, is a hometown favorite and the place to see and be seen on any given night. The iconic crown lights up over the stage, there's an open floor that beckons dancing, a jukebox, a pool room and on the few nights when live music is not on the agenda, you can play Ping-Pong. Outside, locals gather at tables lining the sidewalk.
The Flicks
The Flicks has been showing independent, foreign and art films since 1984. But that's not the only reason to go there — Rick's Cafe Americain serves up sandwiches and noshes, wine and beer — and popcorn with real butter. You can even take your beverages into the movie and the year 'round patio and cozy burning fireplace invites many to take in a special date night.