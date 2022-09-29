Capitol Contemporary Gallery located at 451 S. Capitol Blvd. in downtown Boise is having a packed house for the month of October. The gallery has three artists exhibiting and an opening reception to be held at the beginning of the month.
“Please join us at the gallery on First Thursday, Oct. 6 from 5 to 9 p.m.,” stated a press release. “The artists will be in attendance, and we will be serving wine by Vizcaya Winery. The show is free, open to the public, and runs through Oct. 31.”
The artists showing for the month are Betsie Richardson, Toby Davis and Susan Rooke.
Davis’ collection is titled “Windows II” and it’s a show of window paintings. The works are a kind of reflection seen through a window and it’s like a “culmination of two worlds colliding,” Davis wrote. He’s been interested in this style since 2015. “During a late night walk in downtown Boise, I noticed this beautiful reflection of the Hoff Building in the window of the Thomas Hammer Coffee shop (now gone). It was like discovering an ‘Alice in Wonderland’ world living inside the window glass.”
“Farm to Table” is the title of Richardson’s collection. She works at a studio in Garden City, takes commissions and sells her work at Capitol Contemporary, BOSCO (Boise Open Studios Collective Organization), fine art fairs and Idaho Made. “Farm to Table” is a collection of oil paintings of farm-fresh and locally grown food.
“These are the first paintings unveiled in this series, which Betsie will continue to develop,” stated her artist bio. Her favorite period in art history is the Dutch Golden Age “when the masters painted realistic still life using dramatic lighting.” In her work she aspires to achieve that “technical prowess while introducing modern day subjects.”
Rooke’s ceramics will also be on display at the gallery. Her work is all hand-built and finished with glazes. Her bio states that she’ll fire the pieces up to three times if necessary. This collection is about the “depth and complexity of the human condition,” as she sees it.
“When I begin a new piece this creative process starts with the face,” she writes in her bio. “Will it be a child or an adult? Will it be male or female? Will it be happy, for instance? How happy? Lots of teeth or just a soft smile? Then I ask what kind of animal would add depth and interest to the piece. For the old mermaid it will be a large fish. For the little boy, an owl. The story has to unfold.”