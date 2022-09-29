Oct show announcement.png

The Capitol Contemporary Gallery exhibit runs the entire month of October.

 Courtesy of Capitol Contemporary Gallery

Capitol Contemporary Gallery located at 451 S. Capitol Blvd. in downtown Boise is having a packed house for the month of October. The gallery has three artists exhibiting and an opening reception to be held at the beginning of the month.

“Please join us at the gallery on First Thursday, Oct. 6 from 5 to 9 p.m.,” stated a press release. “The artists will be in attendance, and we will be serving wine by Vizcaya Winery. The show is free, open to the public, and runs through Oct. 31.”

