In a 2021 summer play reading at Bogus Basin, the Boise Contemporary Theater produced “Silent Sky,” a true story about a group of women astronomers in the 1800s discovering how to measure the distance between stars.
It was an unforgettable experience, said Producing Artistic Director Benjamin Burdick. “So as that reading ended that evening, it progressively got darker as the sun went down,” he said. “It got darker and darker and all of a sudden, the sky was just enveloped in the stars. It was really a magical moment.”
Local actors read the summer reading scripts without any costumes or props, he said. “There are no bells and whistles — it’s just the actors presenting the story. People are required to fill in all of the imagery that happens during the shows,” Burdick said. “I think people really get excited about filling in those blanks.”
BCT’s next summer reading series event is at 7 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 26 at Bogus Basin. Tickets are $15 on the website or at the door.
They will perform “The Weir” by Conor McPherson, a play set in a pub in rural Ireland on a dark and stormy night. The characters come into the pub and tell ghost stories, and story get progressively more supernatural.
“We try to find plays that are a little more skewed to ideas and not action,” Burdick said. “It’s hard in a reading where people are standing behind music stands and reading off scripts to portray action.”
The theater also chooses plays partially based on what is going on in the world, he said. “(The) summer of 2020, we did readings of plays that were written by Black playwrights,” Burdick said. “This was pretty immediately after George Floyd was murdered and we wanted to reflect what was happening in the in the world at large by telling some stories that talked about relevant topics.”
He created the summer reading series in 2018 because the theater doesn’t have much programming during the summer. In 2020, when much of the world was locked down, the theater held readings in the Idaho Botanical Garden where they could be outdoors and spread out.
“The only place we could do anything was outdoor spaces,” Burdick said. “While it wasn’t driven by COVID, the idea certainly worked out well, because that first summer of COVID in 2020, we were able to gather out of the botanical gardens for these readings.”