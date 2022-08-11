Support Local Journalism


In a 2021 summer play reading at Bogus Basin, the Boise Contemporary Theater produced “Silent Sky,” a true story about a group of women astronomers in the 1800s discovering how to measure the distance between stars.

It was an unforgettable experience, said Producing Artistic Director Benjamin Burdick. “So as that reading ended that evening, it progressively got darker as the sun went down,” he said. “It got darker and darker and all of a sudden, the sky was just enveloped in the stars. It was really a magical moment.”

